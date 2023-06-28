Media Executive, Bronwen O’Keefe Joins the World-Famous Harlem Globetrotters as Global Head of Content

NEW YORK–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Accomplished media executive, Bronwen O’Keefe joins the Harlem Globetrotters in the newly created position of Global Head of Content, Harlem Globetrotters and Herschend Entertainment Studios, it was announced today by Keith Dawkins, President of the Harlem Globetrotters and Herschend Entertainment Studios. O’Keefe joined the organization as a consultant in spring 2022 and will now serve as part of the organization’s executive team. She will report to Dawkins.









In her new role as Global Head of Content, O’Keefe will lead the overall content strategy for the Harlem Globetrotters and the work emanating out of Herschend Entertainment Studios. This includes creative oversight of the Harlem Globetrotters global tour, content for the Globetrotters brand, which includes continuing to oversee the Emmy® nominated NBC 30-minute weekly series, “Harlem Globetrotters: Play it Forward” and creation of new Globetrotters development slate inclusive of documentaries, animated series & specials, branded digital entertainment and a variety of scripted and unscripted formats. O’Keefe will also drive creative opportunities for the portfolio of assets that exist within the Herschend whilst strategically looking to source new IP that fits well with the organization.

“This is a new era of growth and excitement for the Harlem Globetrotters,” said Dawkins. “Adding an accomplished and respected executive like Bronwen to our organization helps us fully maximize all opportunities for ‘best in class’ content partners and also aligns with our desire to transform the Globetrotters into a multifaceted global entertainment brand.”

O’Keefe is a seasoned media executive with over 25+ years’ experience across production and development. Previously O’Keefe led her own production company, Two Bears Productions, where she consulted for a variety of brands and platforms. Prior to that she spent over 20 years at Nickelodeon where she rose in the ranks to become an Executive Vice President, overseeing all “Live Action” production and development for the #1 global kids content brand.

“The Harlem Globetrotters have always been synonymous with my childhood, and now I get the absolute privilege to use the power and scale of content to help expand the brand with audiences around the world,” said O’Keefe. “Uniting our iconic brand with many of our partners is absolutely thrilling and allows us to amplify the rich Globetrotters IP across multiple platforms and consumer touchpoints.”

The World-Famous Harlem Globetrotters – THE originators of basketball style, captured by dynamic athletes with unmatched skills and influencers of today’s game. The team has showcased their iconic brand of basketball in over 124 countries and territories across six continents since 1926. Winners of 2 Cynopsis Sports Media Awards and Emmy® nominated for their hit NBC weekly series, “Harlem Globetrotters: Play it Forward,” they continue to break barriers and stand as leaders across diversity, equity, and inclusion. Proud inductees into the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame, their mission continues to advance the game of basketball and deliver exciting and interactive entertainment to the world. If you have ever seen a jump shot, slam dunk or a half-court hook shot, you have witnessed the creative moves made famous by the Globetrotters. The Harlem Globetrotters International, Inc. is a subsidiary of Herschend Enterprises, the largest family-owned themed entertainment company in the U.S.

For the full schedules and more information about the Harlem Globetrotters, visit the Globetrotters’ official website: www.harlemglobetrotters.com and follow them on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, and YouTube.

