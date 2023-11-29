Media Alert: Unlocking the Power of Authenticity: Matter to Host Webinar on Building Influencer Partnerships and Engaging Content

BOSTON–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#BrandLoyalty—Matter Communications — a Brand Elevation Agency that integrates PR, marketing and creative services — is hosting Working with Influencers: How to Build Authentic Partnerships and Engaging Content, a free, live webinar on Thursday, December 7, 2023.









WHAT:

Deep-dive into the strategies for brands to identify and collaborate with authentic influencers

Data-backed techniques for creating content that captivates and builds meaningful connections

Perspectives from influencers who have mastered the art of authenticity and engagement

WHEN:

December 7, 2023, from 12:00 PM to 1:00 PM EST

WHERE:

Visit Authentic Influencer Partnerships Webinar to secure your spot

WHO:

WHY:

Gain valuable insights from industry leaders

Learn actionable strategies for authentic influencer partnerships

Elevate your content creation game for enhanced engagement

Don’t miss this opportunity to unlock the secrets of authentic influencer partnerships and take your content creation to the next level.

About Matter Communications



Matter is a Brand Elevation Agency that integrates PR, marketing and creative services into campaigns that inspire action and build value. Founded in 2003, with offices spanning North America, Matter works with the world’s most innovative companies across healthcare, high-technology, consumer technology and consumer markets. For more information, visit https://www.matternow.com.

Contacts

Matter



Greg Amaral



[email protected]

www.matternow.com