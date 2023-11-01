MEDIA ALERT: PEOPLE OF PLAY’S CHICAGO TOY AND GAME FAIR

Saturday, November 4th – Sunday, November 5th

WHO/WHAT:

Kick off the holiday shopping season at the 21st annual Chicago Toy and Game Fair!

Presented by People of Play (POP), the Chicago Toy and Game Fair (CHITAG) is the largest toy and game fair open to the public in North America! Attendees will experience immersive events, interactive exhibits, and activities for all ages!

This year also marks the 18th annual Young Inventor Challenge, which provides an opportunity for children ages 6 to 18 to develop and pitch their original inventions to major toy and game companies, industry professionals, members of the media and the public November 4th 9:00 AM to 12:00 PM CT is the judging culminating with an Awards presentation on stage at 1:00PM CT . Many of the winning inventions have been licensed by these global companies and can be found on store shelves today!

PLUS – PlayCHIC is back! Stop by this fashion runway show November 4th from 3:30 PM CT to 4:00 PM CT to see toys and games turned into jaw-dropping looks inspired by Kanoodle, Sequence, KenKen Puzzles, and Baby Paper!

Tickets are on sale now via Eventbrite! Adults $12 each; Kids $6 each.

Highlights AND GREAT VISUALS include:

— Interactive booths with the hottest holiday toys and games from Box Blox, ChattySnaps, Cut.com, Duncan Toys, E-Blox, Flybar, Good Soul Brands, Gray Matters Games, Happy Camper Live, M&M Funky Stuff, MAGNA-TILES, Marmals, PlusPlus, Popular Playthings, Squaregles, The Pencil Grip, TOMY, Top Secret Toys, Yogibo and many more. Consumers can do their holiday shopping for the kiddos right on site!

— Gel Blaster Activation – Consumers will get drenched in fun and immersed in a world of epic battles with Gel Blasters’ activation

— See the (Settlers of) Catan Sheepmobile – almost 24’ long! – and try your hand at the Big Dice Shooter Game!

— Play the largest wooden Jenga over 5 feet tall!

— Interactive VR experience with Abacus Brands!

— Drive a race car simulator!

— 501st Legion Vader’s Fist! Take a photo with your favorite Star Wars character!

— Plus, thousands of dollars’ worth of giveaways and contents!

— Additional sponsors of the POP and CHITAG Week Suite of Events include Disney, The Toy Association, ASTRA, Backdrop.com, Crazy Aaron’s, Educational Insights, Hasbro, Longshore, Mattel, Moose Toys, Nextoy, Oxford Games, Spin Master, The Michael Kohner Corporation, and others.

WHERE: Donald E. Stephens Convention Center, 5555 N River Rd, Rosemont, IL

WHEN: Saturday November 4th (10:00 AM CT- 6:00 PM CT) and Sunday November 5th (10:00 AM CT – 5:00 PM CT)

