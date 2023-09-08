Media Alert: Join Intel Innovation on Sept. 19-20

CEO Pat Gelsinger, other Intel leaders and industry luminaries will showcase breakthroughs in hardware, software, services and advanced technologies to speed development and drive innovation

SANTA CLARA, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Join Intel Chief Executive Officer Pat Gelsinger, Chief Technology Officer Greg Lavender and other Intel leaders at Intel® Innovation 2023, a premier event for global developer communities. In an age fueled by artificial intelligence, developers will engage with their peers and learn from the brightest minds in the industry to use breakthroughs in hardware, software, services and advanced technologies to speed development, drive innovation and help hone every competitive edge.









When: Sept. 19-20

Where: San Jose McEnery Convention Center, San Jose, California

Livestream: Watch keynotes live on the Intel Newsroom:

Day 1: 8:30-10 a.m. PDT, Sept. 19 (Additional programming begins 30 minutes before the keynote and extends 30 minutes after the keynote.)

Day 2: 9:30-10:30 a.m. PDT, Sept. 20 (Additional programming begins 30 minutes before the keynote and extends 30 minutes after the keynote.)

Keynote Replays: Video replays will be published on the Intel Newsroom after the livestreams end each day.

Event Registration: Intel Innovation website

The two-day event is a technical conference designed to benefit global developers, architects, business leaders, creators and students. Intel Innovation brings this valued community up to speed with the latest Intel technologies and tools during keynote addresses, breakout sessions, hands-on labs and tutorials, networking and community-building events, and interactions with top Intel and industry experts.

This year’s program focuses on these themes:

Accelerating the AI Era

Transformative Innovation for the Future of Computing

Hype vs. Reality: Bringing Modern Applications to Market Faster (Edge to Cloud)

Building and Scaling Industry-Leading Next-Generation Systems and Platforms

To see and experience what comes next, visit the Intel Newsroom

