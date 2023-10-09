Media Advisory: ICR Generative AI Webinar Series Part V

Capital Markets & Generative AI Strategy: Meeting Investor Expectations for AI-Driven Growth





NEW YORK–(BUSINESS WIRE)–ICR, a leading strategic communications and advisory firm, today announced details of the fifth edition of its generative AI webinar series, to explain how organizations can align their AI initiatives with investor demands to create long-term valuation and sustainable competitive advantages.

When:



Tuesday, October 10, 2023, 1:00 PM – 2:00 PM ET

Where:



To register for “Capital Markets & Generative AI Strategy: Meeting Investor Expectations for AI-Driven Growth”, please visit: https://icr.swoogo.com/part_v/begin

What:



Capital Markets & Generative AI Strategy: Meeting Investor Expectations for AI-Driven Growth

Throughout this session you will gain a deeper understanding of capital market expectations and how to position your generative AI strategy effectively to investors. This crucial discussion is designed for executives seeking to optimize their AI initiatives for long-term growth and value creation. Key takeaways from the session include:

Investor Perspectives on AI : The factors that capital markets consider when evaluating a company’s generative AI strategy, including innovation, scalability, risk management, and ethical considerations.

: The factors that capital markets consider when evaluating a company’s generative AI strategy, including innovation, scalability, risk management, and ethical considerations. Showcasing AI-Driven Value : How to effectively communicate your generative AI initiatives to investors, highlighting their potential to drive growth, improve operational efficiency, and generate new revenue streams.

: How to effectively communicate your generative AI initiatives to investors, highlighting their potential to drive growth, improve operational efficiency, and generate new revenue streams. Long-Term and Sustainable Growth : The strategies for building a generative AI roadmap that emphasizes long-term value creation, while considering the evolving regulatory landscape and addressing potential risks.

: The strategies for building a generative AI roadmap that emphasizes long-term value creation, while considering the evolving regulatory landscape and addressing potential risks. ESG and Ethical AI: The growing importance of environmental, social, and governance (ESG) factors in investor decision-making and how a responsible AI strategy can contribute to positive ESG outcomes.

Who:

Patrick Hanraty, Head of Business Development, ICR Capital

Rishi Jaluria, Managing Director, RBC Capital Markets

Sirisha Kadamalakalva, Global Head of Artificial Intelligence, Citigroup

