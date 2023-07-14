Media Advisory: ICR Generative AI Webinar Series Part III

Strategic Communications in the AI Era: Understand How IR & PR Shape Your Company’s AI Narrative

When:



Thursday, July 20, 2023, 1:00 PM – 2:00 PM ET

Where:



To register for “Strategic Communications in the AI Era: Understand How IR & PR Shape Your Company’s AI Narrative”, please visit: https://icr.swoogo.com/ai_iii/begin

What:



Strategic Communications in the AI Era: Understand How IR & PR Shape Your Company’s AI Narrative

This session will explore the best practices for building trust, managing expectations and showcasing your organization’s commitment to ethical AI development and deployment. Key takeaways from the session will include:

Strategies for effective communication, trust-building and crisis management with key stakeholders.

Crafting a compelling AI narrative that conveys the value and impact of your AI initiatives to key stakeholders.

Managing expectations and transparency for AI-driven innovation, with a realistic outlook on the challenges and potential risks.

How to showcase your organization’s dedication to responsible AI development and deployment.

Crisis management in the AI age, including data breaches and controversial AI-generated content.

Who:

Katie Creaser, Managing Director of Technology PR, ICR

Greg McDowell, Partner and Head of Technology IR, ICR

Part I in the ICR Generative AI Webinar Series, Generative AI for C-Suite Leaders: A Primer on Strategy, Execution, and Stakeholder Engagement, is available for on-demand replay: https://icr.swoogo.com/Generative_AI.

Part II in the ICR Generative AI Webinar Series, Enhancing Customer Experience with Generative AI: Real-World Applications and Considerations, is available for on-demand replay: https://icr.swoogo.com/Generative_AI_two.

