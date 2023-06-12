Media Advisory: ICR Generative AI Webinar Series Part II

Enhancing Customer Experience with Generative AI: Real-World Applications and Considerations

Thursday, June 22, 2023, 1:00 PM – 2:00 PM ET

To register for “Enhancing Customer Experience with Generative AI: Real-World Applications and Considerations,” please visit: https://icr.swoogo.com/generative_ai_two/begin

Enhancing Customer Experience with Generative AI: Real-World Applications and Considerations

This session will explore the intersection of Generative AI and customer experience. Our expert speakers will delve into practical examples and considerations of incorporating Generative AI into various industries, highlighting the benefits and potential challenges. Key takeaways from the session will include:

Balancing AI and human interaction to serve customers. Using Generative AI to drive business growth and enhance customer experience globally. Real-World Applications and Considerations: Learn from practical examples and understand the challenges of incorporating Generative AI across your business.

Hadi Chaudhry, CEO & President, CareCloud

Andre Leb, SVP, Prodege LLC

Patrick Hanraty, Head of Business Development, ICR Capital

Part I in the ICR Generative AI Webinar Series, Generative AI for C-Suite Leaders: A Primer on Strategy, Execution, and Stakeholder Engagement, is available for on-demand replay: https://icr.swoogo.com/Generative_AI.

About ICR

Established in 1998, ICR partners with its clients to execute strategic communications and advisory programs that achieve business goals, build awareness and credibility, and enhance long-term enterprise value. The firm’s highly-differentiated service model, which pairs capital markets veterans with senior communications professionals, brings deep sector knowledge and relationships to approximately 1,000 clients across more than 20 industry groups. ICR’s healthcare practice operates under the Westwicke brand (www.westwicke.com). Today, ICR is one of the largest and most experienced independent communications and advisory firms in North America, maintaining offices in New York, Norwalk, Boston, Baltimore and Beijing. Learn more at www.icrinc.com. Follow us on Twitter at @ICRPR and LinkedIn.

