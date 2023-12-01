MeatEater Hires Andrew Barge as Chief Content Officer

Award-winning content executive and Twitter and ESPN alumnus to lead MeatEater’s programming, distribution, and monetization efforts

MeatEater, Inc. ("MeatEater"), one of America's top brands in outdoor media and consumer products, has hired Andrew Barge as its Chief Content Officer.









In his new position, Barge will lead an expansive strategy to grow the audience, reach, and monetization of the company’s genre-defining media business, including the flagship MeatEater TV show and more than 25 other original video series; category-leading podcast network with more than a dozen weekly shows; New York Times-bestselling publishing business; as well as web publishing, social media, and live events.

Barge begins his new role this week, reporting to MeatEater CEO Jason Bergsman.

“Andrew’s significant experience in TV, digital media, and social media will supercharge our ambitions to impact and influence millions more Americans with a passionate interest in the outdoors,” said Bergsman. “I’m excited that his partnership-focused approach and commercial leadership will meaningfully accelerate our media business.”

Recently, Barge held the Chief Business Officer role at Buzzer, a start-up focused on streaming sports to Gen Z fans. Prior to Buzzer, Barge spent eight years at Twitter where he served as the company’s lead content dealmaker, overseeing business development across all media publisher verticals (sports, entertainment, music, and news) globally. He inked multi-year deals with major sports leagues (NFL, MLB, NBA, MLS, and NHL) and networks, including NBCUniversal (Olympics) and FOX Sports (World Cups), and launched several Twitter original video franchises, including Talk the Thrones with the Ringer and Friday Night Stripes with Adidas. In 2017, Barge was named to Forbes’ 30 Under 30 Sports list.

Barge also spent six years in brand marketing at ESPN, helping launch the 30 for 30 documentary series and promoting NFL, motorsports, and action sports properties. His marketing work earned ESPN several industry nominations and wins, including Clio, Promax, and Sports Emmys. Barge is a category native, having grown up in the outdoors around Nashville, TN, fishing and hunting ever since.

“Representing the MeatEater brand, its team, mission, and highly engaged audience to prospective partners is an absolute privilege,” said Barge. “The avid outdoorsmen and women that support MeatEater bring a level of dedication, curiosity, and camaraderie that I haven’t seen matched anywhere else in media.”

About MeatEater, Inc.:

MeatEater, Inc. is an outdoor lifestyle media and commerce company founded by renowned writer and TV/podcast personality Steven Rinella. Host of the long-running TV series MeatEater and The MeatEater Podcast (among the top ten sports podcasts), Rinella has gained wide popularity with hunters, anglers, and others through his passion for outdoor adventure and wild foods, as well as his strong commitment to conservation. With the belief that a deeper understanding of the natural world enriches all of our lives, MeatEater brings together leading influencers in the categories of hunting, fishing, wild foods, and conservation to provide a community of fans with premium content, apparel, equipment, and experiences. MeatEater, Inc. is the parent company of First Lite (technical hunting apparel), FHF Gear (outdoor accessories), Phelps Game Calls, and Dave Smith Decoys. MeatEater’s video content distributed via Netflix, Outdoor Sportsman Group cable networks, YouTube, its website www.themeateater.com, its own free ad-supported TV (FAST) channel, and numerous ad-supported video on demand (AVOD) platforms including Roku, PlutoTV, Tubi, and Amazon FreeVee. The company is based in Bozeman, MT.

