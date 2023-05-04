MeatEater Appoints Jason Bergsman as CEO

Longtime Board Member to Chart New Era of Growth and Innovation at Leading Outdoor Lifestyle Brand

BOZEMAN, Mont. & HAILEY, Idaho–(BUSINESS WIRE)–MeatEater, Inc. (“MeatEater”), one of America’s top names in outdoor living and adventure, announced today that Jason Bergsman has been appointed as the company’s Chief Executive Officer, effective immediately.

In his new position, Bergsman will be tasked with further expanding the company’s media and commerce portfolio as MeatEater, Inc. embarks on its next phase of growth, following the successful acquisitions of technical hunting apparel company First Lite in 2019, FHF Gear in 2020, and Phelps Game Calls in 2021. Bergsman will continue as a member of the MeatEater board of directors, a role he has held since 2018 when he worked with Founder and Chief Creative Officer Steven Rinella to establish the company.

“Not only was Jason integral to the founding of MeatEater, Inc., he’s been a trusted advisor and friend over the past five years. His contributions have made MeatEater a smarter, more creative, and stronger business,” said Steven Rinella. “I’m grateful that in this role MeatEater will continue to be able to benefit from Jason’s deep experience building, investing in, and operating media and consumer companies. I believe wholeheartedly in his vision and operational leadership and am excited to see how much we are able to accomplish with him at the helm.”

Under Bergsman’s leadership, MeatEater intends to increase the reach and breadth of its content and associated commerce activities and launch events and experiences that bring its fans and influencer talent together.

Bergsman joins MeatEater following his post as CEO of AGBO, a creator-founded entertainment company focused on creating and producing franchise-driven stories across film, TV, and gaming. At AGBO, Bergsman implemented a strategy that expanded the company’s scope to video games, which helped secure a $500 million investment from a prominent Asian gaming company. Prior to his role there, he was a founding member of The Chernin Group (TCG), where he led the 2018 investment in MeatEater, after which he joined the company as interim president and joined the company’s board of directors. Bergsman has an established track record in media strategy and finance, having previously worked at NBC Universal, The Walt Disney Company, and Goldman Sachs.

“I am honored to be the next CEO of MeatEater, a company with which I have strong ties and believe has boundless potential,” said Jason Bergsman. “From the moment I met Steven Rinella in 2017 I have been impressed by his unique ability to educate, entertain, and engage a sizable community of conservation-oriented hunters, anglers, and wild foods enthusiasts. As MeatEater’s media audience and influencer talent network continues to expand, so does the opportunity to further amplify the company’s position as a leader in outdoor product and commerce brands. I’m excited to partner with everyone at the company to grow our brands and the high caliber team that has been key to MeatEater’s success to date.”

Bergsman succeeds Dan Chumbler, who has stepped down from his role following mutual agreement with the Board of Directors.

“The whole MeatEater family is grateful for Dan’s contributions to our success during his time as CEO and we wish him nothing but the best in his next endeavors,” said Rinella.

About MeatEater, Inc:

MeatEater, Inc. is an outdoor lifestyle media and commerce company founded by renowned writer, TV, and podcast personality Steven Rinella. With the belief that a deeper understanding of the natural world enriches all of our lives, MeatEater brings together the leading influencers in the categories of fishing, hunting, wild foods, and conservation to provide a community of fans with premium content, apparel, equipment, and experiences. MeatEater, Inc. is the parent company of the First Lite, FHF Gear, and Phelps Game Calls brands. MeatEater is based in Bozeman, MT.

