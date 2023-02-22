Measured Expands Leadership Team With Veterans in Media Measurement, Marketing, and Product Development

Three New Executives Support Mission to Unlock the Power of Incrementality for Every Marketer

AUSTIN, Texas–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#Advertising—Measured, the only media optimization platform powered by incrementality, today announced three strategic executive hires including Mahesh Jeswani as SVP of Product, Kelli Negro as SVP of Marketing, and Isaac Weber as SVP of Customer Success. In addition, Ivan Markman, an expert in advising companies to achieve growth at scale, has joined the Measured board of directors.

New policies and data privacy regulations are restricting access to user data, making it increasingly difficult to get accurate reports on ad performance using dated measurement methods like multi-touch attribution. As a result, incrementality measurement is rapidly becoming the preferred approach for marketers to understand how media investments contribute to business results.

“We developed our methodology and started testing for media incrementality more than six years ago, in preparation for where the industry has arrived today. In the privacy era, incrementality is the only reliable way to reveal what business results were actually caused by advertising,” said Trevor Testwuide, CEO and Cofounder of Measured. “As more brands start using the Measured platform for incrementality-based testing, attribution, and optimization, we are growing our team with the best talent from across the industry to solve some of the toughest challenges marketers face.”

As the new SVP of Product, Mahesh will lead product strategy, design, and development at Measured. Mahesh is a mission-driven product executive with 20 years of experience building market-leading products, winning go-to-market strategies, and world-class product organizations at high-growth technology startups and publicly-traded companies like Udacity, Google, SAP, Marketo, and Icertis.

Negro was hired as SVP of Marketing to build and lead a world-class marketing organization that will drive business by demonstrating how Measured solves the attribution dilemma for ecommerce advertisers. She is an accomplished B2B marketing executive with more than 20 years of experience developing go-to-market strategies, building high performance teams, driving demand generation, and implementing comprehensive marketing programs that deliver business results for high-growth technology companies.

As the SVP of Customer Success, Isaac Weber is responsible for end-to-end delivery and customer satisfaction, ensuring customers get maximum value from the Measured platform. He is an expert in marketing effectiveness with two decades of experience in customer strategy and marketing analytics roles, building and scaling customer-centric services organizations with Pinterest, Neustar, Marketshare, and others.

Ivan Markman, a strategic advisor since the start of Measured, has now joined the Measured board of directors. Markman brings more than 20 years of strategic and operational experience in ads, data and marketing technology, and a strong passion for transforming businesses as an operating executive, private investor, advisor, and board member.

“Ivan’s depth of knowledge and experience guiding growth strategy and operations for advertising technology companies is unmatched in this industry,” continued Testwuide. “As a member of the board, he will serve as a key strategic partner helping guide the next phase of growth for Measured.”

About Measured

Measured provides the only media optimization platform powered by incrementality intelligence so consumer brands can validate, plan, test and optimize advertising spend to drive business outcomes. Our proven methodology combines each brand’s own performance data with results from years of continuous testing, across all channels and tactics, to reveal the true contribution of advertising spend to incremental sales. Unlike other attribution providers that rely on user-level tracking and data that is no longer available or reliable, Measured is not impacted by changes to data-privacy policies and regulations. Since 2017, leading consumer brands around the world have trusted insights from Measured to make critical media investment decisions through automated solutions for incrementality-based attribution, in-market testing, benchmarking, and scenario planning.

