MDT Named a Best Place to Work in Financial Technology for Fourth Consecutive Year

CUSO recognized for fostering a collaborative, welcoming culture

FARMINGTON HILLS, Mich.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Member Driven Technologies (MDT), a CUSO that hosts the Symitar core processing system from Jack Henry™ to provide a private cloud alternative for core processing and IT needs, today announced that it has been named a Best Place to Work in Financial Technology by Arizent and Best Companies Group for the fourth year in a row.

The ranking was determined through a two-part process: an employer questionnaire that covered benefits and policies as well as an employee engagement and satisfaction survey focused on eight core areas, including leadership and planning, training and work environment.

Customer service, internal collaboration and innovation are top priorities for MDT. Four years ago, MDT formed an internal Innovation Team to make sure new ideas and perspectives were encouraged and heard across all departments. The CUSO also began holding an annual Innovation Challenge, in which cross-functional teams were formed throughout the organization to design, test and present ideas for how to improve the company through innovation. And in 2022, MDT held its first Annual Innovation Celebration Day.

The company also recognizes that meaningful innovation requires diverse voices and perspectives. To foster inclusion, MDT established the Women in Leadership Committee (WLC) and Social Justice Committee (SJC). The SJC grants $10,000 annually in scholarships to high schoolers pursuing higher education. The WLC focuses on three key pillars: Service, Wellness, and Growth, empowering women and offering personal and professional development opportunities. Through community service, wellness initiatives, mentorship and career advancement programs, both committees aim to create a supportive environment for all employees.

“At MDT, we recognize a critical foundation to our success is our employees. That’s why it’s so important for us to create a company culture where innovation is encouraged, differences are celebrated and people feel welcomed,” said Larry Nichols, CEO and president of MDT. “We’re honored to be named once again by Arizent and Best Companies Group as a Best Place to Work in Fintech, acknowledging our dedication to and appreciation of our nearly 150 incredible employees.”

About Member Driven Technologies

Member Driven Technologies (MDT) provides a private cloud alternative for core processing and IT needs. The CUSO hosts the Symitar core processing system from Jack Henry™, as well as dozens of seamlessly integrated solutions and supporting services to help run the entire institution, such as digital banking, payments, lending, cybersecurity and imaging. Rounding out its comprehensive suite, MDT also offers business continuity, disaster recovery and regulatory solutions as well as consulting, data analytics, email hosting and hardware purchasing services. By partnering with MDT, credit unions across the country are boosting efficiencies, enhancing security and reducing costs while maintaining a high level of control. Visit mdtmi.com or follow @memberdriven for more information.

