MCPC and CyberStratos Execute Growth Agreement to Scale its Distinct Chain-of-Custody Data Integrity Platform

TAMPA, Fla.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#cyberriskmanagement—MCPC and CyberStratos LLC (CyberStratos) execute growth agreement to scale its distinct Chain-of-Custody data integrity platform.

The Cleveland-based endpoint management firm has joined forces with CyberStratos and its experienced team of industry professionals to execute cybersecurity technology acquisitions and build strategic growth channels. MCPC will become the foundational platform advised by CEA Group (CEA), an investment banking and advisory firm based in Tampa, Florida.

The MCPC Chain-of-Custody model connects a suite of technologies and processes delivering improved cybersecurity at the endpoint device. Via asset governance and risk management, enhanced operational efficiency, improved and measurable sustainability, and data-driven visibility of the IT lifecycle, organizations leveraging the MCPC Chain-of-Custody model drive effective cybersecurity outcomes at scale.

CyberStratos brings over two decades of executive-level cybersecurity expertise, with long-standing expertise in the technology investment community and sales channel management acumen. “MCPC’s historical and enviable success, its unique value-proposition, and the important markets it serves make the firm a perfect platform Company to lead a successful cyber-centric buy-and-build strategy,” acknowledged Jeff Snyder, CyberStratos Founder. “We are currently evaluating several strategic acquisitions and/or joint venture opportunities,” confirmed, Rick Michaels, CyberStratos Chairman.

Mike Trebilcock, Founder and CEO of MCPC, explains, “Our partnership seeds the opportunity to accelerate and expand this important cybersecurity model. Through broad and deep understanding of the technology lifecycles operating in the Cyber Domain, MCPC and CyberStratos align on an integrated quality-control system that will become our hallmark for growth together.”

Additionally, Trebilcock states, “This growth will also call for further investment in public-private partnerships that drive IT industry certifications, many of which are achievable with a high school degree.” Hiring and developing local talent as MCPC expands its geographic footprint is critical to sustainable industry growth and improves economic impact in the markets MCPC works.

About MCPC

MCPC engineers outcomes. A global endpoint management company and one-stop-shop for an organization’s hardware and software needs, an MCPC proactive partnership inspires not just endpoint defense, but business offense. By protecting your devices, bringing simplicity to endpoint management complexity, and empowering employee performance, MCPC reduces business risk and increases digital innovation. Driven by the kind of trust that transforms today’s business and tomorrow’s growth, an MCPC consultative approach creates a true partnership where client endpoints are just the starting point.

About CEA Group

Founded in 1973, CEA is a leading provider of investment banking services. With a team of experienced personnel worldwide, CEA has an unequaled depth and breadth of industry knowledge, expertise, and longstanding industry relationships. CEA has completed over 1,000 transactions totaling $60+ billion in more than 60 countries. CEA’s reputation and track record of success are built on delivering innovative, value-added solutions and services to clients worldwide. CEA Atlantic Advisors, LLC is a FINRA Registered Broker-Dealer and member of SIPC.

