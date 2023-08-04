McKesson Medical-Surgical Supports National Health Center Week 2023

RICHMOND, Va.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–McKesson Medical-Surgical, an affiliate of the McKesson Corporation, will participate as a silver sponsor of the National Association of Community Health Centers National Health Center Week 2023 (NHCW) Aug. 6-12. The theme of NHCW 2023 is “Community Health Centers: The Roadmap to a Stronger America.”





As a strong supporter of the nation’s community health centers, McKesson Medical-Surgical is sponsoring ten events across the U.S. McKesson Medical-Surgical will donate $1,000 per event and coordinate with local health centers to support their events. In addition, McKesson Medical-Surgical is contributing 175 care kits for community health centers to distribute, including lip balm, adhesive bandages and holders, hand sanitizer, toothpaste, tissues and other personal products.

The ten McKesson Medical-Surgical sponsored Community Health Center events for NHCW 2023 include Community Health of South Florida, Inc., North Central Texas Community Health Care Center, MedCura Health, MedLink Georgia, Inc., Sun River Health, Community Health Center of SE Kansas, Salud Family Health, Carevide, The Institute for Family Health and Northeast Valley Health Corporation.

“As non-profit organizations, Community Health Centers provide comprehensive, accessible and equitable healthcare across America’s diverse communities. We’re proud of our more than a decade long partnership with NACHC supporting the vital mission of community health centers and the 30 million patients they serve. Our NHCW sponsorship recognizes the essential work of the health center staff and their dedication to deliver critical healthcare services to the most vulnerable populations,” said Danny Bado, director, Community Health Center Development.

About McKesson Medical-Surgical

McKesson Medical-Surgical Inc. is an affiliate of the McKesson Corporation. McKesson Corporation is a global leader in healthcare supply chain management solutions, retail pharmacy, community oncology and specialty care, and healthcare information solutions. McKesson has been named the “Most Admired Company” in the healthcare wholesaler category by FORTUNE, a “Best Place to Work” by the Human Rights Campaign Foundation, and a top military-friendly company by Military Friendly. McKesson Medical-Surgical works with health systems, physician offices, extended care providers, in-home patients, labs, payers and others across the spectrum of care to build healthier organizations that deliver better care to patients in every setting. McKesson Medical-Surgical helps its customers improve their financial, operational, and clinical performance with solutions that include pharmaceutical and medical-surgical supply management, healthcare information technology, and business and clinical services. For more information, visit mms.mckesson.com.

About National Health Center Week 2023

National Health Center Week (NHCW) has been celebrated for more than 30 years to recognize the services and contributions of America’s health centers. While there are countless reasons to celebrate health centers, among the most important and unique is their long success in providing access to affordable, high-quality, cost-effective healthcare to medically vulnerable and underserved people in the United States. This NHCW honors those who lost their lives during the (ongoing) COVID-19 pandemic including front-line providers, staff and patients. To learn more about NHCW visit www.healthcenterweek.org and follow the #NHCW23 hashtag on Twitter. To learn about the Community Health Center success story, visit www.nachc.org.

About National Association of Community Health Centers

The National Association of Community Health Centers (NACHC) was founded in 1971 to promote efficient, high-quality, comprehensive health care that is accessible, culturally and linguistically competent, community-directed, and patient-centered for all. NACHC also works closely with chartered State and Regional Primary Care Associations (PCAs) to fulfill their shared healthcare mission and support the growth and development of community-based health center programs.

Teri Mitchell, 1 804-414-4698, Teri.Mitchell@mckesson.com