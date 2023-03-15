McGuffin Creative Group Opens Applications for 2023 Nonprofit Design/Marketing Grant

CHICAGO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#adagency–Applications are now being accepted for the 2023 McGuffin Grant, created by Chicago-based marketing and advertising agency McGuffin Creative Group, to help a 501(c)(3) nonprofit further its mission with $30,000 in creative services.

An online application for the 2023 grant is available at mcguffincg.com/grant and must be submitted by April 15, 2023. The grant is open to any 501(c)(3) organization seeking design and marketing help.

Launched in 2011, The McGuffin Grant gives one nonprofit recipient per year the expertise and guidance of the McGuffin team, totaling $30,000 in work. The scope of that work is defined by the client’s needs and goals, which might include building a more compelling brand, launching a fundraising campaign, or designing materials to help a brand take root or expand its reach.

The 2022 McGuffin Grant was awarded to the John Howard Association of Illinois (JHA), an independent prison monitor seeking to advance reforms needed to achieve a fair, humane and effective criminal justice system in Illinois. JHA’s Development Director Rebecca Pellegrino comments on being a McGuffin Grant recipient:

“We are so grateful to have been named the 2022 McGuffin Grant recipient. McGuffin’s talented staff jumped right in to understand our mission, our brand and our goals, proposing impactful creative solutions to meet our needs,” Pellegrino said. “With McGuffin’s assistance, our holiday fundraising appeal was professional, impactful and met our revenue goal. …As a small nonprofit, we don’t have the resources to invest heavily in outside creative support, so this grant was both a real treat and a huge benefit to our organization.”

Founded in 2004, McGuffin Creative Group provides a range of marketing services, including branding, digital communications and print communications, to clients in the banking, financial services and healthcare industries.

Connect with us



McGuffin Creative Group



566 West Adams, #310



Chicago, IL 60661



+1-312-715-9812

Contacts

Danielle Filippone



Danielle.f@mcguffincg.com