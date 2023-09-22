MB2 Dental Ranked Eighth Fastest-Growing Middle Market Company in Dallas-Fort Worth by Dallas Business Journal; Marks Third Time in Top 10

Annual List Ranks Dallas-Fort Worth’s Fastest-Growing Midsize Companies

DALLAS–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#MB2Dental8thFastestGrowing—MB2 Dental, the first and largest Dental Partnership Organization (DPO) nationwide, announced today it ranked eighth on Dallas Business Journal’s ninth annual list of the 50 Fastest-Growing Middle Market Companies throughout the Dallas-Fort Worth (DFW) area. This marks the third time the Company has appeared in the top 10 on the list.





Inclusion in the Dallas Business Journal’s list of the DFW metroplex’ 50 fastest-growing companies is based on those with annual revenue of $10 million to $1 billion. The 2023 list considered revenue growth over the three-year period spanning 2020, 2021 and 2022. MB2 Dental’s revenue increase during this period was 269 percent.

The list evaluates the fastest-growing midsize companies in North Texas, which is considered among the nation’s largest metropolitan growth areas and highly competitive U.S. marketplaces.

“Our Company’s roots are in the DFW area, as this is where our first dental practice started back in 2007. It’s hard to believe we now have nearly 50 practices in the DFW metroplex and more than 600 nationwide. We owe our continued growth and expansion to our 8,000+ team members throughout the country. We appreciate the recognition MB2 Dental received through this ranking from the Dallas Business Journal,” said MB2 Dental Founder and Chief Executive Officer Dr. Chris Steven Villanueva.

Winners were revealed at an awards ceremony on September 21, 2023 in Dallas.

About MB2 Dental

Dallas-based MB2 Dental is a first-of-its-kind dental partnership organization (DPO) founded and led by dentist and entrepreneur Dr. Chris Steven Villanueva. The Company empowers dentists to preserve their profession by ensuring clinical autonomy and providing resources and support to its doctor owners. Since its founding in 2007, MB2 has partnered with more than 600 general and specialty dental practices across 39 states.

For more information, visit www.mb2dental.com or connect with the Company on Facebook, LinkedIn and Instagram.

