Max Rose Joins Oaktree Solutions as Managing Director for Federal and International Affairs

NEW YORK–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Oaktree Solutions announced today that Max Rose, former U.S. representative from New York and senior advisor to the secretary of defense, has joined the firm as the managing director for federal and international affairs.

Rose will draw on his experience in government, military, and the private sector to work with a diverse array of clients. The values he learned in service—loyalty, compassion, resiliency, and a commitment to detailed planning—will enable him to meet their needs in any situation.

“I couldn’t be more excited to join a firm that’s in its early stages and yet already operating globally and at enormous scale,” said Rose. “As I thought about the next chapter in my career, I was struck by not only what Frank Carone and his team are building, but also by the Oaktree team’s commitment to serving with joy, value, and understanding.”

A ranger-qualified recipient of a Purple Heart and Bronze Star for his combat deployment to Afghanistan, Rose has dedicated his career to solving problems. During his term in Congress, he recorded a number of accomplishments, including securing funding to provide healthcare for 9/11 first responders and to fight the opioid epidemic, and leading efforts to identify and counter violent white supremacist groups.

“Max Rose has devoted his entire life and career to serving the common good, and he’s going to be an exceptional addition to our senior team,” said Oaktree Founder and Chairman Frank Carone. “Oaktree helps clients seize opportunities and navigate complex challenges. That’s Max’s specialty, and he’s going to bring enormous value to our work.”

Following his time in Congress, Rose served as the Biden administration’s senior advisor on Covid to Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin. He coordinated the Defense Department’s internal Covid response and its assistance to national and international efforts to fight the pandemic, for which he received the Secretary of Defense Medal for Outstanding Public Service.

Rose formerly served as an Army infantry officer and continues to serve as a major in the Army Reserve. After leaving the active-duty military, Rose worked as the director of public engagement for Brooklyn District Attorney Kenneth Thompson. During that time, he helped thousands of New Yorkers in underserved areas erase arrest warrants for minor offenses. He also helped provide medical services to the poor and homeless as the chief of staff at Brightpoint Health.

About Oaktree Solutions

Oaktree Solutions is a public affairs firm that specializes in reducing complexity to deliver strategies that work. We help our clients succeed by offering services in issue advocacy and market positioning, litigation support, crisis management, government relations strategy, business development consulting, C-suite problem-solving, and equity and sustainability consulting. You can find more information on our website.

Contacts

David Meadvin



david@day1strategic.com