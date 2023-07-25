Mattel Renews Licensing Partnership with Warner Bros. Discovery Global Consumer Products

Cross-category, cross-property agreement extends companies’ 20-year licensing relationship

EL SEGUNDO, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Mattel, Inc. (NASDAQ: MAT) today announced that it has renewed its licensing agreement with Warner Bros. Discovery Global Consumer Products. Mattel will continue as a Warner Bros.’ toy licensee for the preschool, plush, dolls, vehicles, games, and novelty toy categories, developing and marketing products for more than 50 Warner Bros. Discovery brands and franchises including DC Universe, DC Super Friends, “Batwheels,” Harry Potter, Fantastic Beasts, FRIENDS, Seinfeld, and Ted Lasso, among others.









“Mattel is incredibly proud of our two-decade long partnership with Warner Bros. to create products for fans featuring their favorite Warner Bros. characters and storylines,” said Nick Karamanos, Senior Vice President of Entertainment Partnerships at Mattel. “We are thrilled that Mattel is a partner of choice for the largest and most successful entertainment companies in the world, and are excited to continue our partnership with Warner Bros. Discovery as we accelerate our businesses together.”

“Warner Bros. Discovery has always been committed to delivering extraordinary products and experiences to audiences around the world and through our collaboration with Mattel, we’ve been able to extend our beloved characters and stories beyond the screen,” said Pam Lifford, President, Warner Bros. Discovery Global Brands, Franchises, and Experiences. “This partnership has been a testament of the power of storytelling and innovation and together, we look forward to exploring new horizons and creating even more inspiring products that will delight fans of all ages.”

Images of several, recent products created in partnership between Mattel and Warner Bros. Discovery Global Consumer Products can be found here.

About Mattel

Mattel is a leading global toy company and owner of one of the strongest catalogs of children’s and family entertainment franchises in the world. We create innovative products and experiences that inspire, entertain, and develop children through play. We engage consumers through our portfolio of iconic brands, including Barbie®, Hot Wheels®, Fisher-Price®, American Girl®, Thomas & Friends®, UNO®, Masters of the Universe®, Monster High® and MEGA®, as well as other popular intellectual properties that we own or license in partnership with global entertainment companies. Our offerings include film and television content, gaming, music, and live events. We operate in 35 locations and our products are available in more than 150 countries in collaboration with the world’s leading retail and ecommerce companies. Since its founding in 1945, Mattel is proud to be a trusted partner in empowering children to explore the wonder of childhood and reach their full potential. Visit us online at mattel.com

About Warner Bros. Discovery Global Consumer Products

Warner Bros. Discovery Global Consumer Products (WBDGCP), part of Warner Bros. Discovery Global Brands, Franchises, and Experiences, extends the company’s powerful portfolio of entertainment brands and franchises into the lives of fans around the world. WBDGCP partners with best-in-class licensees globally on award-winning toy, fashion, home décor and publishing programs inspired by the biggest franchises from Warner Bros.’ film, television, animation, and games studios, HBO, Discovery, DC, Cartoon Network, HGTV, Eurosport, Adult Swim, and more. With innovative global licensing and merchandising programs, retail initiatives, and promotional partnerships, WBDGCP is one of the leading licensing and retail merchandising organizations in the world.

