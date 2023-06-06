Matt Grodsky of Matters of State Strategies Named as a 2023 40 Under 40 Honoree

PHOENIX–(BUSINESS WIRE)–The Phoenix Business Journal has announced the selection of an enterprising group of young leaders for its latest 40 Under 40 awards. Included in this group of honorees is 29-year-old Matt Grodsky, Partner & Vice President at Matters of State Strategies. To view the complete article, click here.

The awards program spotlights influential individuals in the Valley who are on the fast track to success in their careers, while making an impact in their industries and in the community. A panel of judges, who were previous winners, selected the 2023 honorees from a pool of 330 nominees.

In response to his selection, Matt Grodsky shared, “It is an immense honor to be recognized among such an exceptional group of individuals. This award serves as a testament to the dedication and commitment of the Matters of State Strategies team. I am grateful for the opportunity to contribute to our clients’ success and make a meaningful impact in our community.”

This year’s trailblazers hail from myriad industries including legal, health care, technology, and nonprofits; and their roles run the gamut from founders and executives to educators and lawyers.

Arizona Bank & Trust is sponsoring the awards ceremony, to be held Aug. 3 at the Scottsdale Center for Performing Arts.

About the Phoenix Business Journal

Phoenix Business Journal is a multi-platform media company providing in-depth coverage of local business communities and breaking news reaching more than 122,000 readers each week. Through print, digital products such as its twice-a-day emailed news digests and face-to-face events, the Business Journal offers business leaders many avenues for making connections and gives them a competitive edge locally, regionally and nationally. Visit us at https://www.bizjournals.com/phoenix/ to learn more.

About Matters of State Strategies:

Matters of State Strategies is a renowned public relations firm specializing in providing strategic communication services to political campaigns, government agencies, committees, and nonprofits. With its proven expertise in messaging plans, media relations, and crisis management, Matters of State Strategies is dedicated to driving success for its clients.

More info at: https://www.mattersofstatestrategies.com/

