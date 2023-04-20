Material and BlueOcean Announce New Partnership to Deliver Real-Time Brand Intelligence for Businesses

– Partnership unveiled at BlueOcean’s CMO Impact Workshop in San Francisco –

LOS ANGELES–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Material, a customer experience transformation leader that combines insights with technology to speed engagement and growth, proudly announced a groundbreaking partnership today with BlueOcean and its AI-powered decision intelligence platform for marketers, Brand Navigator. The joint announcement was made today by Material CEO, Bill Kanarick and BlueOcean CEO, Grant McDougall at BlueOcean’s CMO Impact Workshop in San Francisco.

This powerful alliance combines Material’s industry-leading design, analytics, and technology expertise with BlueOcean’s cutting-edge brand intelligence technology. The partnership will help clients harness over 1,200 brand and competitor data points that drive transformative experiences, unlocking unprecedented growth potential through data engineering, product and service design, and experience platforms.

“I’m very excited about this partnership and the ability to identify insights in real-time that demand deeper investigation,” said Jeremy Sack, Material President of Insights, Data, and Science. “This leverages our data engineering expertise, allowing us to more thoroughly examine, validate, and analyze complex topics that are often missed by most businesses.”

Grant McDougall, CEO and co-founder of BlueOcean added, “We’re thrilled to join forces with Material. Real-time brand performance insights are crucial in today’s competitive landscape, but a strategic partner who can drive insights to action is essential. We believe that we’ve found the perfect partner in Material and our customers will benefit from a more powerful and intelligent ecosystem built for an AI-driven future.”

“In partnering with BlueOcean, Material gains a unique technology partner, which augments our industry-leading transformation capabilities to design and build experiences and track and optimize them over time,” said Bill Kanarick, CEO of Material. “Together, we will accelerate our client’s business performance through strategic insights, design, and technology.”

How it works

Brand Navigator utilizes a proprietary AI engine that drives a fact-based, forward-looking approach to synthesize brand, customer, and business signals into an AI powered decision intelligence platform that features always-on insights on share of voice, content, sentiment, brand personality, and more. BlueOcean ingests over 1,200 data points on a brand and its competitors across the entire funnel. Businesses can leverage these insights to identify strengths and weaknesses, evaluate white space opportunities, and optimize messaging, content, and media investments, ultimately driving greater brand performance and improved ROI.

About Material

Material is a global strategy partner to brands and companies that combines deep human insights with modern technology expertise to fuel science + systems – our proprietary approach that speeds engagement and growth. We design + build customer-centric business models and experiences to create transformative relationships between businesses and the people they serve. Learn more at www.materialplus.io.

About BlueOcean

BlueOcean is a brand intelligence platform provider that uses the power of AI to help markers make more confident decisions and unlock growth relative to their competitors. BlueOcean was co-founded by CEO Grant McDougall, COO/President Liza Nebel, Chief Technology Officer Mike Semick, and Chief Data Scientist Matthew Gross who bring decades of experience in brand building for Chevron, AT&T, HP, Toyota, Samsung, Disney, American Express, Apple, Microsoft, and others. BlueOcean is grounded in the belief that when marketers are armed with the right insights, at the right time, they can be more creative, make more confident decisions, and unlock business growth. Learn more at www.blueocean.ai.

