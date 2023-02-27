Mastek Announces Strategic Partnership with Netail to Bring AI-led Digital Transformation to the Retail & Consumer Industry

DALLAS–(BUSINESS WIRE)–$MASTEK #AI–Mastek, a trusted digital engineering & cloud transformation partner, and Netail, a new-age and AI-led retail software solutions partner, today announced a strategic partnership to help e-Commerce and Omni-channel retailers optimize their retail value-chain and thereby attract, convert, and retain digital consumers.

Mastek’s deep expertise in digital commerce & data analytics forged with Netail’s breakthrough AI technology that powers key decisions across assortment, pricing & customer engagement will devise a synergized retail solution. The combined retail expertise of Mastek and Netail will empower online retailers with personalized merchandising, a better understanding of consumer behavior, efficient user experience, flexible assortment strategy, and real-time market visibility.

“With e-Commerce retailers facing challenges by dramatic changes in consumer behavior and the inadequacy of conventional marketing to influence purchase decisions, the partnership with Netail will empower our retail clients to drive AI-led digital transformation, understand the market from the consumer perspective, and strategize for increased ROI without compromising on brand value,” said Raman Sapra, President & Global Chief Growth Officer at Mastek

“We are delighted to partner with Mastek as we take our advanced AI solutions to retailers across the globe. Its deep expertise in Cloud technologies and system integration complements our expertise and will help retailers maximize the value from adopting our AI solution suite,” said Dr. Mark Chrystal, CEO of Netail.

About Mastek

Mastek (NSE: MASTEK; BSE: 523704), is a Turnkey & Trusted Digital Engineering & Cloud Transformation Partner that delivers Innovative Solutions and Business Outcomes for clients in Healthcare & Life Sciences, Retail, Manufacturing, Financial Services, Government/Public Sector, etc. We enable customer success and decomplex digital by partnering with enterprises to unlock the power of data, modernize applications to the cloud, and accelerate digital advantage for all stakeholders. We are the only Oracle Cloud implementation and consultancy partner to successfully moved 1300+ clients to the cloud. The customers trust Mastek to deliver Business Value with Velocity, and we operate in 40+ countries including the UK, Americas, Europe, Middle East & APAC with ~6000 employees. MST Solutions, a Mastek company, is a Summit-level Salesforce consulting partner trusted by several Fortune 1000 enterprise clients. For more details, please visit our website www.mastek.com.

About Netail

Netail’s SaaS solutions deliver revenue growth and increased profits for Retailers & Brands by combining real-time competitive intelligence with their internal datasets using powerful machine learning and deep learning models. Our breakthrough AI technology makes web-scale external data actionable and our advanced optimization powers key decisions across assortment, pricing and customer engagement. We leverage a unique ‘Human in the loop’ approach that trains our AI using decades of experience resident in Merchants and Category Managers. Netail’s world-class User Experience is designed by Merchants and our easy to deploy software ensures rapid time-to-value and ROI. Netail’s investors include the prestigious Carnegie Mellon University, Magarac Venture Partners, AI Fund and HKSTP Ventures. The company’s Board is headed by Dr. Andrew Ng, a pioneer in the field of AI. Learn more at https://netail.ai/.

Contacts

Press Contact:

Kashmira Chavan | kashmira.chavan@mastek.com