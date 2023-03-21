Mary Kay Inc. Receives Forest Stewardship Council Certification and Celebrates 1.3 Million Trees Planted With the Arbor Day Foundation

On International Day of Forests, Mary Kay Highlights Continued Commitment to Conservation and Nature-Based Solutions

The certification applies to Mary Kay’s Print and Digital Imaging Centers located at its global corporate headquarters and regional distribution center located in North Texas, and it confirms Mary Kay’s commitment to supporting responsible forestry by using 100% FSC recycled materials or FSC mix paper sources for commercial printing, primarily for paper inserts for products exported globally.

FSC® is a global, not-for-profit organization that promotes responsible forest management worldwide by defining standards based on agreed principles for responsible forest stewardship that are supported by environmental, social, and economic stakeholders. The FSC certification stands for sustainable sourcing that puts forests and people first and ensures products come from responsibly managed forests.

“We are proud of the progress in our sustainability journey,” said Deborah Gibbins, Mary Kay’s Chief Operating Officer. “The FSC certificate is the result of many months of hard work, preparation, implementation of new protocols, and training. This accomplishment highlights Mary Kay’s commitment to the environment and business excellence.”

The iconic beauty and global entrepreneurship company is set to celebrate its 60th anniversary in 2023 by continuing its decades-long commitment to enriching lives around the world and reducing its impact on the environment.

This year, Mary Kay also celebrates a 15-year partnership with the Arbor Day Foundation. Mary Kay and the Arbor Day Foundation’s partnership began in 2008. Key highlights include:

In 2008, Mary Kay independent beauty consultants engaged in a recycling program where a tree was planted in a forest of need for every old compact recycled. Thanks to a national recycling effort by Independent Beauty Consultants and their customers, as well as the Company’s employees, Mary Kay exceeded the collection goal of 200,000 old compacts.

From 2009 to 2012, Mary Kay’s partnership with the Arbor Day Foundation supported Nature Explore Classrooms in domestic violence shelters to provide residents a safe place to connect with nature.

Beginning in 2013, Mary Kay began supporting in large scale reforestation projects around the world including the United States, Brazil, China, Germany, Ireland, Peru, and Madagascar.

In 2018, as Mary Kay cut the ribbon on the new Richard R. Rogers Manufacturing / R&D facility in Lewisville, TX, it celebrated the achievement of planting their one-millionth tree by planting a ceremonial tree at the site.

To date, Mary Kay and the Arbor Day Foundation have planted 1.3 million trees through its partnership and continue to work toward future impact.

“The enduring commitment Mary Kay has shown to supporting a diverse blend of projects that plant the right trees in the right places has made this a truly special partnership,” said Katie Loos, President of the Arbor Day Foundation. “Over the years, our work together has grown to create global impact in forests of greatest need. Mary Kay understands what it means and what it takes to be a good steward to our most vulnerable ecosystems and communities, and we are excited to see what the future of this partnership has in store for the world.”

Learn more about Mary Kay’s vision for enriching lives today for a sustainable tomorrow at https://marykayglobal.com/sustainability/.

About Mary Kay

One of the original glass ceiling breakers, Mary Kay Ash founded her dream beauty company in 1963 with one goal: enriching women’s lives. That dream has blossomed into a multibillion-dollar company with millions of independent sales force members in more than 35 countries. As an entrepreneurship development company, Mary Kay is committed to empowering women on their journey through education, mentorship, advocacy, networking, and innovation. Mary Kay is dedicated to investing in the science behind beauty and manufacturing cutting-edge skincare, color cosmetics, nutritional supplements, and fragrances. Mary Kay believes in enriching lives today for a sustainable tomorrow, partnering with organizations from around the world focusing on promoting business excellence, supporting cancer research, advancing gender equality, protecting survivors of domestic abuse, beautifying our communities, and encouraging children to follow their dreams. Learn more at marykayglobal.com, find us on Facebook, Instagram, and LinkedIn, or follow us on Twitter.

About the Arbor Day Foundation

Founded in 1972, the Arbor Day Foundation has grown to become the largest nonprofit membership organization dedicated to planting trees, with more than one million members, supporters, and valued partners. Over the past 50 years, almost 500 million Arbor Day Foundation trees have been planted in neighborhoods, communities, cities, and forests throughout the world. Our vision is to lead toward a world where trees are used to solve issues critical to survival.

As one of the world’s largest operating conservation foundations, the Arbor Day Foundation, through its members, partners, and programs, educates and engages stakeholders and communities across the globe to involve themselves in its mission of planting, nurturing and celebrating trees. More information is available at arborday.org.

