Marketing Teams Improve Efficiency With New Features In Wrike

SAN DIEGO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Wrike, the most powerful work management platform, today announced new and updated features designed to enable marketing teams to improve efficiency and move at the speed of digital. Ten new marketing templates have been released to increase productivity and reduce campaign time-to-market for teams hamstrung by application overload and resource constraints. From campaign management to content calendars, Wrike’s customized pre-built templates standardize and streamline processes and help marketing teams launch campaigns in minutes, allowing them to effortlessly take ideas through to execution. To better understand how campaigns are performing, enhancements have been made to Wrike Marketing Insights. Marketers get a single source of truth for real-time data across top martech solutions, breaking down team silos and increasing operational efficiencies across the organization.

To address the needs of marketing and creative teams and help them stay competitive during a time when they are being asked to do more with less, Wrike has added 10 new marketing templates to the Wrike Template Library. These marketing templates cater to cross-functional teams across the entire marketing department and address the following use cases:

Go-to-market – Orchestrate impactful launches by creating repeatable cross-functional processes for everything from strategy to execution.

– Orchestrate impactful launches by creating repeatable cross-functional processes for everything from strategy to execution. Campaign Management – Build effective campaign strategies, automate campaign production, track results in real time, and make data-driven decisions.

– Build effective campaign strategies, automate campaign production, track results in real time, and make data-driven decisions. Marketing Ops & Project Management – Automate projects and workflows while integrating with your current tech stack, and gain visibility into forecasting, planning, and campaign performance.

– Automate projects and workflows while integrating with your current tech stack, and gain visibility into forecasting, planning, and campaign performance. Creative Production – Bring internal teams and agencies into one place to standardize processes, create a single source of truth for assets, and maintain brand consistency across global campaigns.

– Bring internal teams and agencies into one place to standardize processes, create a single source of truth for assets, and maintain brand consistency across global campaigns. Content Ops – Transform work intake with customized content briefs that capture all the details needed.

– Transform work intake with customized content briefs that capture all the details needed. Event Management – Manage all activities and vendors in one place, from logistics to contracts and budgets.

– Manage all activities and vendors in one place, from logistics to contracts and budgets. Web Development – Manage digital asset requests and web production, structure sprints, prioritize work, and manage vendor contracts.

– Manage digital asset requests and web production, structure sprints, prioritize work, and manage vendor contracts. Social Media – Scope, plan, and track social content and vendor contract needs while storing and visualizing all performance metrics using Wrike’s custom fields.

– Scope, plan, and track social content and vendor contract needs while storing and visualizing all performance metrics using Wrike’s custom fields. Editorial Calendar – Organize content calendars, track requests, accelerate approvals, and manage capacity.

– Organize content calendars, track requests, accelerate approvals, and manage capacity. Client Service Management – Organize and confidentially share client projects.

As marketing teams scale initiatives through these easy-to-use templates, they will need complete visibility into how campaigns are performing, and demonstrating ROI is more important than ever in the current economic climate. Wrike Marketing Insights now allows marketers to integrate Wrike with 15 of the most commonly used channels in their martech stack, such as digital tools across advertising, social media, and marketing automation. They can then watch their data roll in automatically, giving them 360-degree visibility into full-funnel performance insights. With Wrike, marketers have what they need to collaborate, coordinate, and oversee the entire end-to-end campaign process, enabling cross-functional visibility into how work contributes to performance and goals in real time.

“Now, more than ever, marketers need to prioritize alignment, collaboration, and efficiency to accelerate their campaigns and drive revenue growth for their companies,” says Esther Flammer, CMO, Wrike. “Our Dark Matter of Work research found that marketing professionals are spread across 15 applications on a daily basis, only half of which are integrated. This gap between disparate tools creates broken workflows and low visibility into work taking place. Compounding that are budgetary and headcount constraints brought on by economic uncertainty. Marketers are at a breaking point – they’re spread too thin and are being asked to do more with less. Wrike Marketing Insights surfaces the most important performance metrics across applications so marketers can instantly understand and leverage high-performing campaigns. And the new templates automate processes with the click of a button, so teams can focus on the most impactful work that will move the needle. With all work standardized and in one place, tasks won’t slip through the cracks and progress can easily be tracked.”

“It was Wrike’s combination of project management, communication, and automated approvals that sealed the deal for us as well as its competitive price,” says Eric Pilhofer, Senior Vice President of Creative, Marketing Architects. “Now we’ve taken those eight platforms we were using and turned them into one. We have set up an architecture under each advertiser where we have approval tasks and folders for radio spots, TV spots, presentations, creative briefs, storyboards, etc. We have created templates in each of those folders and customized project flows for each advertiser because each advertiser’s flow is slightly different.” With one platform to keep them informed and connected, Marketing Architects is now 40% more efficient and can deliver their impactful TV campaigns 25% faster.

“We undertook trials with quite a lot of different platforms, but Wrike was very user friendly and very easy for me to set up templates and projects to test,” says Emily Trussler, Head of Digital, Lead Express. Wrike’s key marketing features have simplified work for Lead Express, and they largely attribute the platform to being able to scale and grow quickly.

