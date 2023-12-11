Marketing Interns Won’t Be Replaced by AI, But Are Instead in Higher Demand in 2024

71% of SMBs would pay more for marketing interns with AI skills, according to GetApp’s new survey

STAMFORD, Conn.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–As AI takes over a vast range of professional work, a key question is whether marketing internships will become obsolete. New findings from GetApp’s 2023 AI Impact Survey of 400 small and midsize businesses (SMBs) reveal the contrary. More than one-third (36%) of SMBs say that AI will actually increase the demand for marketing interns in 2024.





This demand for interns is fueled by the growing use of AI technology by SMBs. Over half (52%) of SMBs leverage AI for marketing-related tasks or functions. It’s no surprise then that 42% of businesses are looking for AI experience or skills when hiring a new intern. Furthermore, 71% would pay more for marketing interns with AI skills or experience.

SMBs rate data analysis as a highly useful application of AI as it can easily help accelerate aspects of data processing and interpretation. To that end, these businesses say they would most like their interns to leverage AI for these marketing-related tasks: analyzing data (48%), reducing mistakes (42%), and increasing the speed or efficiency of workflows or processes (36%).

The educational aspect of internships gives way to an often mutually beneficial relationship: Interns get real-world experience and mentorship, while companies get to leverage diverse skills and tap into potential new talent. Developing talent is a top driver (41%) for SMBs to leverage internships, along with encouraging mentorship (42%) and increasing productivity (40%).

Amidst the allure of AI’s potential, SMBs must strive to balance technology integration and human capability. More than half (56%) of SMBs believe that less than 25% of marketing-related responsibilities performed by interns can realistically be performed by AI, indicating that human involvement remains essential. Additionally, 76% respondents prefer offloading work to a human versus software.

Furthermore, 51% of SMBs believe that AI may hinder the experiences of marketing interns in their roles. These businesses are mostly concerned about AI’s role in reducing problem-solving skills, hands-on learning, and creative expression. One way to avoid these potential pitfalls is to leverage project-based learning that provides opportunities for knowledge building.

“Despite AI’s disruptive impact on the job market, it won’t replace marketing interns at SMBs,” says Meghan Bazaman, senior marketing analyst at GetApp. ”Rather, AI can serve as a valuable resource for interns to elevate their capabilities without eliminating hands-on learning experience. This ultimately helps SMBs cultivate a strong pipeline of marketing talent and promote a growth-oriented environment.”

Read the full report for more insights about how SMBs can leverage AI to empower interns and future proof their company by upskilling their junior workforce.

About GetApp

GetApp is the recommendation engine small businesses need to make the right software choice. GetApp enables SMBs to achieve their mission by delivering the tailored, data-driven recommendations and insights needed to make informed software purchasing decisions. For more information, visit www.getapp.com.

Contacts

Media Contact

Cindy Lien



[email protected]