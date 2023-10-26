Market Access Veteran Ellen Cappellino Joins Klick Health

Former AstraZeneca and Vertex Pharmaceuticals executive bolsters agency’s Value, Access, and Reimbursement practice

NEW YORK & TORONTO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#HealthTech—Klick Health today announced that admired market access professional Ellen Cappellino has joined the agency to further build out its value, access, and reimbursement capabilities and help transform the healthcare experience for patients.





As Executive Director Value, Access and Reimbursement, Cappellino is working cross-functionally, harnessing Klick’s industry-leading clinical, creative, and analytics, to demonstrate the benefits and optimal places in treatment for therapies.

Klick Chief Medical Officer Holly Henry said Cappellino has the scientific background, clinical comprehension, and market access expertise they were looking for in a leader who can both develop the value story and generate maximum value for clients using health economics and outcomes research and real-world data. Having worked within a variety of pharmaceutical organizations, Henry added that Cappellino is also a seasoned pro when it comes to approaching market access with a client-side perspective in mind.

“We are excited that Ellen has joined our growing Market Access team as we supercharge our Value, Access, and Reimbursement offering,” Henry said. “She has impeccable scientific credentials and deep experience working in the value space, and she’s a wonderful complement to our existing team as we focus on providing clients everything they could want in a market access partner.”

Supercharging Value, Access, and Reimbursement



Cappellino said she joined Klick because of their shared values and passion for ensuring people have access to treatments that will provide the best possible outcomes.

“I was drawn to Klick’s world-class team and technological capabilities,” she explained. “When I think about the AI tools they’ve built to quickly glean market insights, or mine clinical and real-world data to demonstrate the value of treatments in an increasingly complex, global healthcare market, I get even more energized about helping patients and caregivers manage and play a central role in their own care.”

Cappellino brings over 25 years of commercial experience within the biopharmaceutical and healthcare services industry with extensive experience leading market access strategy and teams while launching products. She has worked across the continuum of primary and specialty care therapeutic areas, including oncology and rare disease.

Over the years, Cappellino spent more than a decade client-side, working at AstraZeneca as Senior Director, Oncology Access Strategy, at Vertex Pharmaceuticals as Senior Director, Managed Markets Marketing, and at Pfizer as Marketing Director. She also has extensive experience on the service side of the industry including strategic consulting and agency services. She began her career as a Research Pharmacist at Wyeth Pharmaceuticals and earned a Bachelor of Science degree from Albany College of Pharmacy and Health Sciences, as well as an MBA from New York University.

Today’s news follows groundbreaking Klick research on how AI and 10 seconds of voice can screen for Type 2 diabetes, published last week in Mayo Clinic Proceedings: Digital Health. Klick also recently launched the KlickRx ChatGPT plugin, giving life sciences professionals the ability to easily and quickly obtain information within ChatGPT on industry payments to healthcare professionals (HCPs) in the U.S. The free tool leverages a small fraction of Klick’s proprietary MedOcean database, which includes the latest information on the open payments disclosure program, medications, regulatory actions, financial filings, chemical properties, social media, and other industry areas of interest to create a holistic picture of the life sciences industry and glean important insights.

