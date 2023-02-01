Marino Celebrates 30-Year Anniversary

— Award-winning public relations firm will mark milestone with day of service and special programming throughout the year —

NEW YORK–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Marino, a full-service communications firm with offices in New York and Los Angeles, is marking its 30th anniversary and will salute the occasion with a year-long series of celebratory activities and special programming.

Marino has represented more than 400 firms and organizations ranging from global Fortune 10 companies to regional businesses, trade associations, community organizations, institutions and nonprofits. The company is rapidly emerging as one of America’s first independently owned, mid-sized public relations firms to offer a “truly holistic” suite of strategic services to its expanding, national client base.

The agency will celebrate its milestone anniversary with a year of special programming, an all-staff day of service, acknowledgements and recognitions, retrospective rollouts, a commemorative logo and swag, and other activities.

Marino was founded in 1993 by CEO Frank C. Marino, who had served in the administration of New York City Mayor Ed Koch as senior vice president for public affairs, media relations and marketing with the agency now known as the New York City Economic Development Corporation.

“For many years, Marino was known as a quintessential, New York City public relations agency primarily serving a local client base sitting at the intersection of real estate, media, politics, and the community,” said Frank Marino. “I could not be prouder that today, Marino has blossomed into a fully integrated, data-driven strategic communications company with national and international reach. We attribute much of our success to the loyalty of our clients, who consistently depend upon us to serve as their strategic partner in achieving their most important organizational goals.”

In 2018, Mr. Marino’s son, John F. Marino, was named president helping to further drive the agency into representing national category-leading brands in real estate, consumer and lifestyle, cannabis, not-for-profits, innovation and technology, and higher education. John also spearheaded building out the agency’s robust social media and digital offerings and oversaw the agency’s rebranding as “Marino.”

With a powerful reputation in earned media, public affairs, strategic counsel, and crisis communications, Marino has dramatically expanded its offerings over the last several years to include such areas as branding, creative, advertising, e-commerce marketing and full-scale production.

“For 30 years, Marino has been committed to driving meaningful results for our clients and telling the stories that matter,” said John Marino. “We take particular pride in our talented, dynamic and diverse team, all of whom are deeply devoted to our mission to achieve excellence. Building upon a proven foundation of core public relations capabilities, we’ve also kept pace with our ever-evolving industry – and we look forward to continuing our work building and elevating brands through a wide of spectrum of services.”

Marino has been recognized with a multitude of industry honors and accolades including: PR News Agency Elite 100, PR NET 100, Crain’s New York Business Notable in Marketing & PR, City & State New York PR and Political Power 50 and Real Estate Power 100, and Globe St. Influencers in Marketing & Communications, in addition to consistently being ranked one of the most powerful PR firms by The Observer.

Marino is a full-service communications firm delivering data-driven, fully integrated strategies focused on changing perceptions, amplifying impressions and fostering high-level relationships to build brands. Based in New York City, with an office in Los Angeles, the markets Marino serves include real estate and property innovation, lifestyle and consumer, nonprofit and education, public affairs and advocacy, technology/innovation and professional services. Marino’s clients range from Fortune 100 companies and international brands to local and national nonprofits and businesses.

