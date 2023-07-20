Marin Software Announces New Pinterest Integration

Marin Software now supports Pinterest on ad optimization platform





SAN FRANCISCO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Marin Software, a leading provider of digital marketing software for performance-driven advertisers and agencies, today announced the ability to manage Pinterest ad campaigns through its flagship MarinOne platform. The new integration with Pinterest’s Marketing API gives advertisers better insights and helps them improve the performance of their Pinterest campaigns through machine learning and automation.

MarinOne unifies leading AI bidding, budget pacing, forecasting, performance insights, and recommendations to help advertisers maximize the reach and impact of their Pinterest marketing investment. Advanced analytical grids provide flexible, intelligent reporting within and across Pinterest campaigns in the context of the entire paid media ecosystem–including social, search, display, and e-commerce platforms–for a comprehensive analysis of performance in one place.

With 463 million monthly active users, Pinterest provides brands the opportunity to reach engaged audiences with immersive content that inspires action.

Marin has been helping advertisers advance their digital advertising campaigns for almost 15 years and has managed almost $50 billion in advertising spend across paid search, social, e-commerce, display, and app advertising.

“We look forward to providing our customers an avenue to integrate our powerful reporting, advanced bidding, and campaign management tools to achieve the best performance on the Pinterest platform.” said Chris Lien, Marin’s Chairman and CEO.

Advertisers can optimize their Pinterest campaigns alongside other paid social campaigns–with additional paid search, e-commerce, display, and app campaigns to help drive awareness and generate demand. With MarinOne, marketers can now unify their efforts across channels to ensure they are working more seamlessly and efficiently throughout the customer journey.

For more information on Marin’s Pinterest ad capabilities, visit https://www.marinsoftware.com/lp/pinterest-ads.

About Marin Software

Marin Software Incorporated’s (NASDAQ: MRIN) mission is to give advertisers the power to drive higher efficiency and transparency in their paid marketing programs that run on the world’s largest publishers. Marin Software offers a unified SaaS advertising management platform for search, social, and eCommerce advertising. The Company helps digital marketers convert precise audiences, improve financial performance, and make better decisions. Headquartered in San Francisco with offices worldwide, Marin Software’s technology powers marketing campaigns around the globe. For more information about Marin Software, please visit www.marinsoftware.com.

Contacts

Investor Relations, Marin Software



ir@marinsoftware.com

Media Contact



Wesley MacLaggan



Marketing, Marin Software



(415) 399-2580



press@marinsoftware.com