Marchex to Participate at the Roth Conference

SEATTLE–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Marchex (NASDAQ: MCHX), the award-winning AI-powered conversation intelligence company that helps businesses turn strategic insights into the actions that drive their most valued sales outcomes, today announced members of the management team will attend the following conference:

35th Annual Roth Conference

Date: Monday & Tuesday, March 13th-14th

Location: The Ritz Carlton, Laguna Niguel

Presentation Time: 1x1s only

About Marchex

Marchex’s award-winning conversation intelligence platform, featuring AI-powered sales engagement and marketing solutions, helps businesses turn strategic insights into the actions that drive their most valued sales outcomes. Our multichannel voice and text capabilities enable sales and marketing teams to deliver the buying experiences that today’s customers expect. Marchex is the trusted conversation intelligence partner for market-leading companies in critical industries, including many of the world’s most innovative and successful brands.

Please visit www.marchex.com, www.marchex.com/blog or @marchex on Twitter (Twitter.com/Marchex), where Marchex discloses material information from time to time about the company and its business.

Contacts

Marchex, Inc.

Investor Relations

Trevor Caldwell, 206-331-3600

ir@marchex.com

