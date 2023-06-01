ManhattanLife’s Email Campaign Wins Award

ManhattanLife Wins Coveted AMA’s Crystal Award for Email Campaign

HOUSTON–(BUSINESS WIRE)–ManhattanLife, an insurance and annuity company based in Houston, Texas, announced today that its Producer Spotlight Series was named the winner of the American Marketing Association Houston Chapter’s Crystal Award. This award validates the creative strength and effort behind this campaign and helps to solidify some of the company’s core competencies; superior service, brand loyalty, and the strong relationships they have with their broker partners.

“We are thrilled that the Houston American Marketing Association honored our Producer Spotlight Series with this award,” Tyler Harris, President of ManhattanLife said. “This is a true testament to the strong relationships we have with our broker partners as they are critical to our continued growth and success. The insurance space is crowded, and it is nice to be recognized on fundamental tenets we strive to meet each and every day.”

Each spring, AMA Houston hands out Crystal Awards to Texas’s best and brightest marketers. The Crystal Awards gala is the largest marketing event in Houston. Judges are always from outside of the Houston area and recognized leaders in marketing, communications, public relations, marketing research, digital marketing, and social media. Entries must excel in categories ranging from objective, strategy, message alignment, to results.

Working closely with their marketing partner, BrandExtract, the Producer Spotlight Series was developed; a series of six email blast interviews and custom landing pages with key producer partners. Although interviews were conducted separately, there was a common thread throughout; ManhattanLife’s commitment to high quality service and loyalty to their customers and partners.

About ManhattanLife

ManhattanLife is one of the oldest insurance companies in the country. They have a robust and comprehensive portfolio consisting of annuities, commercial mortgage/lending, employer-based voluntary benefits, individual life and health, and senior solution products. A private company since its founding in 1850, the company’s independence empowers them to make decisions that align with its core values and core mission; helping policyholders attain and sustain health, wealth, and security.

