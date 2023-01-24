Managed Direct Response Founder, Pat Mercuri, Nominated for OCBJ’s Excellence in Entrepreneurship Awards for 8th Consecutive Year

IRVINE, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Pat Mercuri, President, and Founder of Managed Direct Response, has been nominated for the Orange County Business Journal Excellence in Entrepreneurship Awards. This is the 22nd year of the awards and this is the 8th consecutive year that Pat Mercuri has been nominated which is testimony to Pat’s Entrepreneurial drive and spirit.

Pat Mercuri is recognized as a leader in the direct marketing and lead generation industries in Orange County. As founder of Managed Direct Response, he has introduced a number of innovative marketing programs for the mortgage, solar, automotive, and non-profit sectors.

The Orange County Business Journal’s Excellence in Entrepreneurship Awards allows for the recognition of individuals who exemplify the American entrepreneur spirit through creativity and determination in the establishment and nurturing of business ventures.

“I am honored to be nominated for the 8th time for the OCBJ’s Entrepreneurship Awards,” said Pat Mercuri. “The last few years have been challenging for entrepreneurs. It is great to see that one of the outcomes of the pandemic has been a Global increase in the growth of entrepreneurship as many people have chosen to start their own businesses and follow their passions.”

For over 20 years Pat Mercuri has grown Managed Direct Response into one of Orange County’s premier direct marketing firms. Managed Direct Response is an email and direct marketing firm with printing as well as mailing services. The company’s experience in marketing covers over two decades of continuously testing, adapting, and discovering new marketing techniques that drive their client’s business.

Managed Direct Response mails over 14 million records a month. Managed Direct Response has a history of delivering the top ROI for its clients.

“The company’s pillars for success are a deep focus on the needs of each customer. We don’t sell cookie-cutter solutions. We really get to know the goals and objectives of each of our clients and then develop the optimum direct marketing solution for them. Being a one-stop shop is also very convenient,” said Mercuri.

About Managed Direct Response

Managed Direct Response is a full-service marketing company located in Irvine, California. For more information visit www.managedmktg.com or visit their Facebook page at https://www.facebook.com/managedmktg.

