Major General Mari K. Eder (U.S. Army, Retired) Named the Recipient of the 2023 Historic Hotels of America® Historian of the Year Award

This award is presented to an individual for making a unique contribution in the research, and presentation of history and whose work has encouraged a wide, if not provocative, discussion and greater understanding of the history and the diverse heritages and cultures of our nation and the world. Historic Hotels of America is the official program of the National Trust for Historic Preservation for recognizing and celebrating the finest Historic Hotels in the United States of America.

The 2023 Historic Hotels of America Historian of the Year Award will be presented in October to Major General Mari K. Eder (U.S. Army, Retired) at the 2023 Historic Hotels Awards of Excellence Ceremony and Gala at The Wigwam in Litchfield Park, Arizona, in front of an audience of owners, general managers, and other senior decision-makers representing many of the finest historic hotels from across the United States of America and from around the world. The Wigwam, originally opened to guests in 1929 by The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company, is an award-winning Arizona resort that offers an unparalleled experience, combining over a century of hospitality, southwestern charm, casual luxury, and rich history.

The Historic Hotels of America Historian of the Year Award recognizes the extensive achievements of Mari K. Eder as an American historian. Mari K. Eder, retired U.S. Army Major General, is a renowned speaker and author, and a thought leader on strategic communication and leadership. She served in senior positions in the Pentagon, in the Department of Defense, and on the Army Staff. General Eder is the former Commanding General of the U.S. Army Reserve Joint and Special Troops Support Command, former Deputy Chief of the Army Reserve, and former Deputy Chief of Public Affairs for the U.S. Army. As a civilian, Mari K. Eder has served as Director of Public Affairs at the George C. Marshall European Center for Security Studies in Germany, and as an adjunct professor and lecturer in communications and public diplomacy at the NATO School and Sweden’s International Training Command. When not writing, lecturing, or traveling, Mari K. Eder works with rescue groups and fosters rescue dogs.

As a historian, Major General Mari K. Eder is the author of award-winning The Girls Who Stepped Out of Line: Untold Stories of the Women Who Changed the Course of WWII (Sourcebooks, 2021). The Girls Who Stepped Out of Line takes readers inside the lives and experiences of 15 unknown women heroes from the Greatest Generation, the women who served, fought, struggled, and made things happen during WWII—in and out of uniform, for theirs is a legacy destined to embolden generations of women to come. Despite their amazing accomplishments, they have gone mostly unheralded and unrewarded. General Eder authored this book because she knew their stories needed to be told. Of the book, actor and humanitarian Gary Sinise said, “Major General (Ret.) Mari K. Eder has without a doubt elevated my sense of gratitude even higher. The stories of extraordinary courage, service, and sacrifice by the women she highlights in this book, and all others who served similarly yet have not had their stories told, should inspire all who read this to be grateful Americans as well!” Colonel (Ret.) Edna W. Cummings, U.S. Army Six Triple Eight Advocate/Producer, wrote of Eder’s work to explain how, “This book fills a historic void about Lieutenant Colonel Charity Adams and others who stepped out of line to succeed, because the “lines” did not support race, gender, or mission. Their moral courage and leadership knocked down many barriers within the military and beyond.” Admiral James Stavridis, USN Supreme Allied Commander at NATO (Ret.) said of the book, “A fascinating page-turner about a mostly forgotten contingent of people―women who willingly stepped ‘out of line’ to contribute to the Allied victory in WWII. It is a fresh set of gripping stories, from world tennis champ Alice Marble to far less well-known heroines. Each story is moving and deeply inspirational.”

Mari K. Eder’s second book in the Girls series features groundbreaking policewomen: The Girls Who Fought Crime: The Untold True Story of the Country’s First Female Investigator and Her Crime Fighting Squad was released in August 2023 (Sourcebooks). The Girls Who Fought Crime presents an inspiring feminist tale of a woman who dedicated her entire life to the New York Police Department, upending the patriarchy and the status quo for women working in public service. The publisher describes it as an exciting and superbly researched story of a trailblazer who courageously dedicated her life to public service, with the added tagline, “Corsets, Crime, and the Woman to Change Modern Policing Forever.” Colonel Kirk G. Warner (U.S. Army, Retired), Judge Advocate and Special Prosecutor, author of Zone of Action and A Hoot in Hell’s Island, described the new book as, “A pistol-packing tale of Mae Foley’s dramatic and inspirational dedication to public service in the NYPD. Mari K. Eder has given us a wonderfully detailed and dramatic tribute to a remarkable one-woman crime-fighting squad who busted barriers and criminals, mashed a few heads, and opened the door for generations of policewomen to follow. An essential history of the indominable American spirit.”

Mari K. Eder has also been published in TIME magazine, The Hill, USA Today, and other publications. Previously, she authored four other books, including Leading the Narrative: The Case for Strategic Communication (published 2011), American Cyberscape: Trials and the Path to Trust (published 2020), and two children’s books.

“We are honored to recognize Mari K. Eder for her work as an author and historian, especially in increasing the awareness about noteworthy women, but often unrecognized for their significant accomplishments, that made a made a major contribution to our nation’s history,” said Lawrence P. Horwitz, Executive Vice President of Historic Hotels of America and Historic Hotels Worldwide. “This award recognizes many accomplishments of Mari K. Eder throughout her career: her contribution as a thought leader on strategic communication and leadership, and her work as an author to increase the recognition, insights, and introspection about the history the United States of America.”

“I am humbled and excited to be named 2023 Historian of the Year by Historic Hotels of America. It is inspiring to witness how this unique organization preserves our history and promotes learning about people, places, and events that have shaped our world today. Understanding history gives meaning to our lives,” said Mari K. Eder.

