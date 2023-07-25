Major Broadcasters Launch NextGen TV on Five Local Television Stations in Reno, NV

KOLO-TV, KTVN, KRXI-TV, KRNV-DT, and KNSN-TV Begin Broadcasting with New Technology

RENO, Nev.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–The leading television stations serving the Reno television market today began broadcasting with NextGen TV, a revolutionary new digital broadcast technology. Today’s launch includes KOLO-TV (ABC), KTVN (CBS), KRXI-TV (Fox), KRNV-DT (NBC), and KNSN-TV (MyNet).





Based on the same fundamental technology as the Internet and digital apps, NextGen TV can support a wide range of features that are currently in development. In addition to providing a new, improved way for broadcasters to reach viewers with advanced emergency alerts, NextGen TV features stunning video with brilliant color, sharper images and deeper contrast to create a more life-like experience.

NextGen TV adds a new dimension to TV viewing, with vibrant video and new Voice+ dialogue enhancement that brings voices to the foreground. Movie theater-quality sound lets viewers hear every voice clearly and keeps volume consistent across channels. NextGen TV also can be enhanced with Internet content to enable viewers to get the most out of live sports, live news, and live events in real-time, without looking away from TV screens.

Powered by ATSC 3.0, NextGen TV is the most significant broadcast technology upgrade to date. Features available on NextGen TV will vary by device and station as broadcasters roll out service across the country.

Today’s launch in Reno follows a decade of development and months of planning and preparation by the local stations. KNSN-TV, which is owned by Deerfield Media, has converted to ATSC 3.0 transmissions. KNSN-TV will broadcast its own programming, as well as the programming of the other participating stations, in NextGen TV format. All programming of all participating stations will continue to be available in the existing DTV format, which can be received on all modern television sets.

BitPath, which is developing new data broadcasting services, led the planning process and coordinated efforts across the five television stations. BitPath will make its groundbreaking NavPath™ and BitPoint™ precise navigation and positioning services available at no charge to Reno’s first responders.

From Honolulu to Houston and from the Great Lakes to the Gulf of Mexico, NextGen TV service is already on the air in more than 70 cities across the country. Reno viewers can learn more about NextGen TV by visiting www.WatchNextGenTV.com, which offers a guide listing cities currently carrying the service, as well as links to available NextGen TV set models.

Antenna viewers without NextGen TV sets can simply rescan their TV sets to ensure uninterrupted service. Rescan instructions are available at fcc.gov/rescan. Cable and satellite subscribers do not need to take any action.

About KTVN – Sarkes Tarzian

KTVN is a leading Reno television station operated by Sarkes Tarzian, Inc. since 1981. Sarkes Tarzian is an Indiana based television and radio company founded on a commitment to their employees, communities served and using popular media to evangelize for Christ. Along with seven radio stations, the company operates KTVN-TV Reno and WRCB-TV Chattanooga.

About KRNV-DT – Cunningham

KRNV-DT is owned and operated by Cunningham Broadcasting Corporation, an independent television broadcast company that, together with its subsidiaries, owns and/or operates 20 television stations in eighteen markets across the United States. Cunningham is a Maryland corporation headquartered in Baltimore. For more information, please visit cunninghambroadcasting.com.

About KRXI-TV – Sinclair

KRXI-TV is a leading station in the Reno television market. KRXI-TV is owned and operated by Sinclair Broadcast Group, LLC, a division of Sinclair, Inc. (Nasdaq: SBGI), a diversified media company and a leading provider of local news and sports. The Company owns, operates and/or provides services to 185 television stations in 86 markets affiliated with all the major broadcast networks; owns Tennis Channel and multicast networks Comet, CHARGE! and TBD; and owns and provides services to 21 regional sports network brands. Sinclair’s content is delivered via multiple platforms, including over-the-air, multi-channel video program distributors, and the nation’s largest streaming aggregator of local news content, NewsON. For more information, see foxreno.com and sbgi.net.

About KNSN-TV – Deerfield

Deerfield Media (Reno), Inc. is proud to serve as the ATSC 3.0 host for the Reno television market, where KNSN-TV is the exclusive affiliate of the MyNet network. Deerfield Media (Reno), Inc. is a member of the Deerfield Media affiliated group of companies, which comprise 11 television stations serving mid-size television markets and resort communities within the United States.

About BitPath

BitPath is building the nation’s first dedicated broadcast data network to provide innovative new services like BitPoint™ and NavPath™ at a fraction of the cost of other systems. Based in Arlington, Virginia, the BitPath network covers dozens of cities. For more information, visit bitpath.com.

