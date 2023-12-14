Mainfactor Acquires E-Commerce & Direct-to-Consumer Business of Gimme Radio

PHILADELPHIA–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Mainfactor Inc., a Philadelphia-based e-commerce-as-a-service and direct-to-consumer acceleration company specializing in the music and entertainment industry, is pleased to announce its recent acquisition of the e-commerce-related sites and assets of Gimme Radio Inc.





As a leader in e-commerce enablement, Mainfactor offers end-to-end solutions for omnichannel e-commerce and direct-to-consumer (D2C) operations, encompassing technology, fulfillment, customer service, and marketing for renowned artists, creators, and brands. Backed by venture investors, including Upper90, Mainfactor operates a portfolio of owned companies, and licensed D2C storefronts.

Gimme Radio Inc., renowned for its leadership and innovation in genre-specific and community-based streaming music and e-commerce, cultivated a dedicated audience of over 400,000 super-fan music consumers, particularly in the metal, country, and hip-hop genres. Gimme has strategically divested certain “non-core” (non-streaming music-related) assets.

Mike Fiebach, Founder & CEO of Mainfactor, expressed, “Tyler Lenane and his team at Gimme Radio built one of the most robust communities of music lovers in the world. By seamlessly blending content and commerce, they provided die-hard fans with constant exclusive access to media and products. Mainfactor is thrilled to continue Gimme’s mission, delivering a platform for engagement, and unique and limited vinyl records and merchandise to some of the world’s most dedicated music consumers.”

Mainfactor has successfully relaunched the Gimme Metal store at gimmemetal.com and plans to reintroduce the Gimme Country and Gimme Hip-Hop stores in early 2024.

Tyler Lenane, CEO, and co-founder of Gimme Radio, shared his vision: “When we started Gimme, we aimed to create an online shop resembling a genuine independent record store — an authentic space where music enthusiasts could explore new bands, rediscover forgotten records, and gain access to exclusive collectibles. Undoubtedly, Mike Fiebach and his team at Mainfactor are the right fit to continue this mission. I look forward to collaborating with Mike and his team to rejuvenate the Gimme community, marking a significant step toward the eventual relaunch of an enhanced Gimme streaming service in the future.”

Stay tuned for updates at gimmemetal.com and mainfactormerch.com

