Magmic To Discuss ChatGPT Integration In Scattergories Mobile Game At ‘Pocket Gamer Connects’

NEW YORK & OTTAWA, Ontario–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#Magmic–Award-winning mobile game developer, Magmic announced today that they have been invited to participate in Pocket Gamer Connects Toronto to discuss the recent integration of ChatGPT into its popular ‘Hasbro’s Scattergories’ mobile game. Pocket Gamer Connects is a leading mobile gaming industry conference with over 750 games industry professionals in attendance to network, discover, pitch and learn from 150 of the world’s leading authorities. This latest update to the official Scattergories Mobile App, integrating OpenAI’s ChatGPT was announced in May 2023 with new insights and data recorded since the integration.





“We have over three months of new data with the new AI update in place. We will be sharing comparisons on our processes before and after AI, KPI data on the difference made with AI integration, issues we faced and adjusted within the integration, and potential future uses for the technology. Scattergories can now compare answers against a knowledge base beyond anything developers could create themselves and we are honored to share these important developments that affect the future of mobile gaming at Pocket Gamer Connects Toronto,” said Magmic CEO and president Mohammad Agha.

Scattergories has had nearly 4 million installs since its launch, making keeping the answer database up to date and complete the biggest hurdle for developers. ChatGPT is an artificial intelligence tool, created in November of 2022 by OpenAI that allows users to generate original text. You can ask it questions and give it creative prompts to generate anything from short stories to enhancing game question and answer databases as seen with the Scattergories integration.

“As a pioneer in the mobile gaming industry, we are dedicated to staying at the forefront of new technologies – especially in the Web3 realm – and utilizing them to enhance our mobile games and the experience for our players. We will continue to test the ChatGPT integration and plan to continue with it and incorporate it into our entire portfolio of hundreds of mobile games based on the success with Scattergories,” said Magmic Co-Founder and CTO Joshua Ostrowalker.

About Magmic

Magmic is an award-winning publisher and developer of mobile games since the dawn of the mobile entertainment revolution to present day as a leader in the Web3 video game realm. Established in 2002 in Ottawa, Canada, Magmic is a pioneer in the mobile gaming industry and has developed and published over 100 mobile games, many of which have reached #1 in the Card and Board game categories on the App Stores. Magmic’s most popular games include Hasbro’s Scattergories and Scattergories Blitz, Mattel’s Phase 10, Skip-Bo and Blokus, Texas Hold’Em King, Passport Rummy, The New York Times Crossword app, Spite & Malice, Adventure Hearts, the Simply suite of card games, along with many others. With over 250 million game downloads over 21 years, Magmic currently has a player base of millions of monthly active users and tens of billions of hours of play. For more information, visit www.magmic.com

About Hasbro

Hasbro is a toy and game company whose mission is to entertain and connect generations of fans through the wonder of storytelling and exhilaration of play. Hasbro delivers engaging brand experiences for global audiences through toys, consumer products, gaming and entertainment, with a portfolio of iconic brands including MAGIC: THE GATHERING, DUNGEONS & DRAGONS, Hasbro Gaming, NERF, TRANSFORMERS, PLAY-DOH and PEPPA PIG, as well as premier partner brands. Hasbro is guided by our Purpose to create joy and community for all people around the world, one game, one toy, one story at a time. For more than a decade, Hasbro has been consistently recognized for its corporate citizenship, including being named one of the 100 Best Corporate Citizens by 3BL Media, one of the World’s Most Ethical Companies by Ethisphere Institute and one of the 50 Most Community-Minded Companies in the U.S. by the Civic 50. For more information, visit https://corporate.hasbro.com

