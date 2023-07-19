Macy’s Unveils On 34th as Part of its Reimagined Brand Portfolio

On 34th, a women’s apparel and accessories brand, designed for women, by women, is the first new brand introduced in the company’s private brand transformation strategy

NEW YORK–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Macy’s introduces its new private brand, On 34th, a women’s apparel and accessories collection of classics made for modern life. Designed for women, by women, the collection features wardrobe staples like the perfect pant and special pieces like the sequin skirt, to make her smile with enough “wow” to inspire women to escape the ordinary and run their world. On 34th is the first new brand unveiled as part of the company’s reimagined customer-centric private brands portfolio. On 34th will be available for purchase at Macy’s stores, online at Macys.com, and through the Macy’s mobile app starting on August 17th with On 34th shoes launching spring 2024.









“Macy’s is thrilled to officially introduce our newest private brand, On 34th. We have spent the last two years listening to customers and creating a brand that reflects how women want to dress for modern life,” says Nata Dvir, Macy’s Chief Merchandising Officer. “​The heartbeat and voice of the customer is infused in all that we do and we know that our customer loves great brands that deliver on our promise of quality, style and value. Through our private brand reimagination, one of our five Macy’s, Inc. growth vectors, we have the opportunity to reinforce our legacy while evolving and refreshing our portfolio.”

Macy’s offers a compelling blend of market and private brands that empowers its customers to own their personal style. Macy’s private brand portfolio represented roughly 16% of brand sales in fiscal 2022 and historically it has been as high as approximately 20%, a level the company believes can be achieved longer-term. The company’s private brand reimagination is built upon three key pillars—brand stewardship, design with intention and executed with attention, and a meaningful value equation. Macy’s private brand portfolio reimagination includes adding, refreshing and replacing brands and will run through 2025. On 34th is the first of four new brands that will be introduced as part of this reimagination.

“On 34th was created with inspirational and modern design, informed by the voice of the customer, and built for real life. This new brand is designed by women for women who run their world, with confidence and joy,” says Emily Erusha-Hilleque, Macy’s SVP of Private Brands. “The launch of On 34th is an important milestone in Macy’s journey to elevate and reimagine our private brand portfolio which is designed with intention and executed with attention. We are developing unique and relevant product design that is distinctively aligned to brand DNA and infused with multiple points of inspiration, data, and the intuition of a talented team. All in service of fostering brand love for Macy’s.”

Redefining Classic Wardrobe

On 34th is where real style meets real life. The brand is defining the new classic wardrobe, introducing enough “wow” to inspire the modern woman to escape the ordinary and run her world. The collection is her wardrobe BFF, ensuring she stays relevant, confident and cool – all while delivering outstanding value through pricing, design and exceptional quality.

The collection has over 750 SKUs and over 250 unique styles, designed to be easily mixed and matched to create over 1,000 outfits. Prices range from $18.50 to $299.50 and sizing ranges from XXS to 4X and 0 to 26W.

Customer-Centric Brand

The customer’s voice is at the center of Macy’s private brand reimagination. For the last two years, Macy’s has conducted extensive research, with over 100,000 online surveys, 35 days of digital community engagement and hundreds of hours of in-store fit research and shop-alongs. By listening to customers and putting them at the center of its strategy, Macy’s will deliver great fit, quality and compelling value.

On 34th reflects Macy’s research into how women want to dress for modern life – which is busy, full of different events and requires tremendous versatility.

Designed with Intention and Executed with Attention

Macy’s is going from curator to creator as this original design has been developed to anticipate, delight, and support women. The On 34th collection design delivers quality, style, value, and inclusivity for the modern woman – it’s designed to accentuate and flatter across all body types. The collection features high-quality pieces that are simple and incorporate captivating colors and prints. On 34th design strikes a balance between classic and contemporary, with enduring, uplifting, functional, and beautiful fabrics.

Through Macy’s, Inc.’s social purpose platform, Mission Every One, Macy’s is on a mission to embed sustainability across its value chain. Macy’s sustainability program is anchored on two commitments: caring for the people making its products and managing its environmental impact. On 34th was designed with these commitments top of mind.

About On 34th

Macy’s is proud to be an iconic brand sitting in the middle of one of the most exciting and dynamic cities in the world, but for us, the energy and dynamism comes from the people who walk the streets around us, and they hail from all over the country and the world. Our brand was concepted and designed for and with women. On 34th sits at the intersection of where real style meets real life.

About Macy’s

Macy’s, the largest retail brand of Macy’s, Inc. (NYSE: M), serves as the style source for generations of customers. With one of the nation’s largest e-commerce platforms powered by macys.com and mobile app, paired with a nationwide network of stores, Macy’s delivers the most convenient and seamless shopping experience, offering great values in apparel, home, beauty, accessories and more. Macy’s gives customers even more ways to shop and own their style through an off-price assortment at Macy’s Backstage and at our highly curated and smaller store format, Market by Macy’s. Each year, Macy’s provides millions with unforgettable experiences through Macy’s 4th of July Fireworks® and Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade® and helps our customers celebrate special moments, big and small. We’re guided by our purpose—to create a brighter future with bold representation that empowers more voice, choice, and ownership for our colleagues, customers, and communities.

