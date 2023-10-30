Macy’s Celebrates the Holiday Season With Big Brothers Big Sisters

Macy’s partnership with Big Brothers Big Sisters provides critical funds through a give back campaign, mentor experiences and a once in a lifetime experience at the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade®

NEW YORK–(BUSINESS WIRE)–This holiday season, Macy’s highlights its dedication to youth empowerment through its partnership with Big Brothers Big Sisters (BBBS). As part of the brand’s social purpose platform, Mission Every One, from November 1 through December 24, Macy’s will launch a special in-store round up (up to $.99) and online donation campaign to benefit BBBS’ mission of serving young people through the power of mentorship to help create paths for future success. In its inaugural year, the partnership prompted Macy’s customers and colleagues to raise more than $4.8 million to help fuel life-changing mentoring experiences.









Macy’s and BBBS will reinforce a year-round commitment to youth empowerment and mentorship by fostering a culture that prioritizes and celebrates this critical relationship building. New this year, the campaign will create a once in a lifetime experience at the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade® for adult volunteers (Bigs) and young people (Littles). Designated Littles will also display their talent by designing collectible product and becoming the face of the marketing campaign.

Macy’s customers will also have an opportunity to shop an exclusive collection of holiday-themed products, styled with original drawings by 19 Littles for only $19.99. Through December 31, 2023, 50% of the purchase price of the BBBS-designed teddy bear, ornament and mug will benefit the organization to help create life-changing mentorships for young people.

“Following a banner kick-off partnership year with Big Brothers Big Sisters, we are energized to see our colleagues and customers rally around our commitment to empower young people. This work aims to inspire the next generation of leaders to achieve their highest potential,” said Bobby Amirshahi, senior vice president of Macy’s, Inc. Corporate Communications and head of Macy’s community and social impact work. “Our social purpose platform Mission Every One was designed in part to break down barriers to equity and representation with programs that help young people feel confident to own their story and pursue their dreams. BBBS plays a critical role in advancing this work by serving young people through the power of mentorship.”

“As we once again embark on this exciting journey of partnership with Macy’s during the holiday season, our entire Big Brothers Big Sisters network is ready and reenergized to build on our work to create meaningful experiences of positive mentorship for young people,” said Artis Stevens, president and CEO, Big Brothers Big Sisters of America. “Together, we believe in the potential of every child and the transformative impact that mentorship, access, and opportunities can have on their lives. We look forward to our continued collaboration to empower youth through mentorship across the country.”

A Holiday to Remember

This November, and for the first time ever, BBBS with select Bigs and Littles will perform in the iconic Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade. Thirty Bigs and Littles from a nationwide talent search will take center stage on the fan favorite Macy’s Singing Christmas Tree float this Thanksgiving. Joined by 30 talented Macy’s colleagues, the choir will spread cheer along the route and perform holiday classics as they herald the one-and-only Santa Claus.

Macy’s partnership with BBBS will also extend into its iconic Herald Square flagship windows this holiday season. Bigs and Littles from across the country have been invited to decorate paper ornaments that will appear on the windows beginning November 16. The festive windows will also showcase the Little designed product collection and can be enjoyed at Macy’s Herald Square on West 34th Street through the New Year.

Mentors for a Brighter Future

Throughout the year, Macy’s is committed to creating opportunities for Bigs and Littles that promote empowerment, self-discovery and learning opportunities. This summer, Macy’s, Inc. hosted an afternoon of candid learning between Littles and senior leadership. The session – led by Jeff Gennette, Macy’s, Inc. Chairman and CEO; Tony Spring, Macy’s, Inc. President and Chief Executive Officer-Elect; and Artis Stevens, BBBS President and CEO – included an afternoon of lively discussion between leaders and 15 Littles around building professional and peer networks, self-advocacy, workplace mentorship, and identifying strengths and being your authentic self at work.

To bring the partnership to life nationwide, select Macy’s stores will host localized events for Bigs and Littles. Macy’s Little Breakfasts will create opportunities for youth empowerment by helping BBBS local agencies kick-off the holiday season in style with a breakfast reception and shopping spree, complete with gift cards for Littles to pick out gifts on their list.

Additionally, Macy’s and BBBS will each host a formal celebration of mentors by offering financial bonuses, internal recognition, and exposure to senior leadership through the Best Mentor & Mentee program. Colleagues at both organizations are encouraged to share examples of where they provided mentorship at a specific moment in time, peer-to-peer guidance, or a more formal mentoring relationship, including reverse mentorship. This program will be available to all Macy’s and BBBS colleagues to promote the mission behind this important partnership.

For more information, please visit macys.com/purpose. Join the conversation on social by tagging @macys and @bbbsamerica.

About Macy’s

Macy’s, the largest retail brand of Macy’s, Inc. (NYSE: M), serves as the style source for generations of customers. With one of the nation’s largest e-commerce platforms powered by macys.com and mobile app, paired with a nationwide network of stores, Macy’s delivers the most convenient and seamless shopping experience, offering great values in apparel, home, beauty, accessories and more. Macy’s gives customers even more ways to shop and own their style through an off-price assortment at Macy’s Backstage and at our highly curated Macy’s small format stores. Each year, Macy’s provides millions with unforgettable experiences through Macy’s 4th of July Fireworks® and Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade® and helps our customers celebrate special moments, big and small. We’re guided by our purpose—to create a brighter future with bold representation—that empowers more voice, choice and ownership for our colleagues, customers and communities.

About Big Brothers Big Sisters

Founded in 1904, Big Brothers Big Sisters is the largest and most experienced youth mentoring organization in the United States. The mission of Big Brothers Big Sisters is to create and support one-to-one mentoring relationships that ignite the power and promise of youth. Big Brothers Big Sisters’ evidence-based approach is designed to create positive youth outcomes, including educational success, avoidance of risky behaviors, higher aspirations, greater confidence, and improved relationships. Big Brothers Big Sisters has over 230 local agencies serving more than 5,000 communities across all 50 states. For more information, visit www.bbbs.org.

