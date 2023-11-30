Macmillan Learning Earns 100 on Human Rights Campaign Corporate Equality Index for Fourth Consecutive Year

Company’s score earned it designation as a “leader in LGBTQ+ workplace inclusion”





NEW YORK–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#edchat–Macmillan Learning, a privately-held, family-owned education publishing and services company, announced today that it received a score of 100 for the fourth consecutive year on the Human Rights Campaign Foundation’s 2023 Corporate Equality Index (CEI). The Index is the nation’s foremost benchmarking survey and report measuring corporate policies and practices related to LGBTQ+ workplace equality. Macmillan Learning is one of only two education companies to earn top marks this year.

“At Macmillan Learning, inclusion is in our DNA as one of our company’s core values and we recognize the need to show up as allies, advocates, and cultivators of inclusion in our workplace and in the marketplace alike. Receiving recognition from the Human Rights Campaign for our continued support and advocacy for our LGBTQ+ colleagues is not just an honor, but a testament to our unwavering commitment to our values,” Coltrane Stansbury, Vice President of Diversity, Equity and Inclusion, Macmillan Learning.

Macmillan Learning’s commitment to diversity, equity, and inclusion is deeply rooted in three fundamental values that are clearly reflected across our products, our people, and our corporate culture:

Products: Macmillan Learning takes bold steps to ensure its products and services consider the backgrounds, needs and challenges of all learners.

Macmillan Learning takes bold steps to ensure its products and services consider the backgrounds, needs and challenges of all learners. People: Macmillan Learning is intentional in its efforts to attract and retain top, diverse talent who bring unique perspectives, varied skills, and diversity of thought.

Macmillan Learning is intentional in its efforts to attract and retain top, diverse talent who bring unique perspectives, varied skills, and diversity of thought. Culture: Macmillan Learning cultivates a culture where everyone is respected and valued for their experiences and contributions.

The CEI rates companies on detailed criteria falling under four central pillars: non-discriminatory policies across business entities, equitable benefits for LGBTQ+ workers and their families, supporting an inclusive culture, and corporate social responsibility. According to HRC, the results of the 2023-2024 CEI showcase how U.S.-based companies are promoting LGBTQ+ friendly workplace policies in the U.S. and abroad. Macmillan Learning’s efforts in satisfying all of the CEI’s criteria earned a score of 100 and the designation as a recipient of the Equality 100 Award: Leader in LGBTQ+ Workplace Inclusion. The full report is available www.hrc.org/cei.

“For well over two decades, businesses have played an important role in furthering LGBTQ+ equality by centering employee needs and voices when it comes to workplace inclusion. While there is much more work to be done, year-over-year growth in CEI participation is evidence of a business community that recognizes the responsibility and value in upholding equity and inclusion,” said RaShawn “Shawnie” Hawkins, Human Rights Campaign Sr Director of Workplace Equality.

About Macmillan Learning

Macmillan Learning is a privately-held, family-owned company that inspires what’s possible for every learner. We envision a world in which every learner succeeds. Through our content, tools and services, we aim to make that a reality. To learn more, please visit macmillanlearning.com or join our Macmillan Community.

About the Human Rights Campaign Foundation

The Human Rights Campaign Foundation is the educational arm of the Human Rights Campaign (HRC), America’s largest civil rights organization working to achieve equality for lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender and queer (LGBTQ+) people. Through its programs, the HRC Foundation seeks to make transformational change in the everyday lives of LGBTQ+ people, shedding light on inequity and deepening the public’s understanding of LGBTQ+ issues, with a clear focus on advancing transgender and racial justice. Its work has transformed the landscape for more than 15 million workers, 11 million students, 1 million clients in the adoption and foster care system and so much more. The HRC Foundation provides direct consultation and technical assistance to institutions and communities, driving the advancement of inclusive policies and practices; it builds the capacity of future leaders and allies through fellowship and training programs; and, with the firm belief that we are stronger working together, it forges partnerships with advocates in the U.S. and around the globe to increase our impact and shape the future of our work.

