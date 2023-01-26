MacMillan Communications Is Now Craft & Capital

Leading finance-focused public relations firm unveils new name and look while celebrating a legacy of creative, client-focused communications efforts

NEW YORK–(BUSINESS WIRE)–MacMillan Communications, a leading provider of public relations services to the finance industry since 1996, today unveiled its new brand: Craft & Capital.

Founded by Mike MacMillan, one of the early innovators in providing communications services to asset managers, the now rebranded Craft & Capital works with some of the biggest names in finance as well as numerous entrepreneurial firms disrupting key corners of the investment and wealth management universes.

Staying true to its roots, the firm continues to be among the leading providers of highly strategic and impactful media relations campaigns, generating sustained and significant coverage for clients in top-tier and key vertical press. Additionally, the firm has built a robust content creation team and provides key support and guidance for client social media efforts, events, marketing initiatives, and much more.

“When you’ve built a legacy as strong as ours, you don’t take rebranding lightly. But after a lengthy and thoughtful process, we’re thrilled to be unveiling our new name as we honor our past and look forward to the next chapter in our story,” said Chris Sullivan, President of Craft & Capital and team member since 2005. “Our craft is communications. Our capital is our expertise. Those factors, in combination, make us who we are and will continue to drive us and our clients forward together.”

In addition to sharing the firm’s new name, Craft & Capital is also pulling back the curtain on their new website at www.craftandcapital.com, which features a refreshed look, new color scheme, and more detailed information for clients and potential clients on the work done by the firm and the people making those efforts happen.

“Since telling people’s stories is at the core of what we do, we wanted our website to tell our own story well,” said Julia Stoll, Associate Vice President, Media Relations & Business Development with Craft & Capital and a member of the team since 2018. “Our new site is as dynamic as our exciting new brand, and we’ll be continuing to add updates and insights on a regular basis.”

“This is a very exciting day for our team and we’ve been thrilled with the early feedback from both our clients and our contacts in the media,” added Aaron Siegel, Vice President, Craft & Capital and member of the team since 2009. “Under our new name, we look forward to remaining a crucial conduit connecting the thoughts of industry-leading clients with industry-moving journalists. Both groups can expect to receive the same high level of responsiveness and opportunities for connection that few other firms can foster.”

Craft & Capital, which has a global reach and works regularly with media on six continents, will continue to be headquartered in New York and will also have team members working in-market in Los Angeles, Boston, and other parts of the country.

“We couldn’t be prouder of what we have built and with the outstanding roster of clients with whom we have the privilege to work in ETFs and mutual funds, wealth management, education and membership organizations, fintech, research and data, the nonprofit space, and more,” added Sullivan. “Our clients are at the core of everything we do and with this new brand we’ve captured, in what we think is a succinct and memorable way, what powers our efforts on their behalf.”

The Craft & Capital team will be attending a number of 2023’s largest asset and wealth management conferences, including Exchange, which will be taking place February 5th – 8th in Miami Beach, FL. Sullivan will be moderating the “Meet the Press” panel on Sunday, February 5th, where attendees will be able to learn directly from the journalists themselves how they think about their work and how they look to engage with experts in various fields.

About Craft & Capital

Craft & Capital is an award-winning communications firm focused on the financial services industry. Category leaders and fast-growing entrepreneurial firms work with Craft & Capital to develop clear, consistent messaging and build impactful communications programs that encompass a range of approaches and platforms. Specializing in media relations and content creation, Craft & Capital has been a leader in its field for close to 30 years, tracing its roots to 1996 when it was founded under the name MacMillan Communications. For more information, please visit www.craftandcapital.com.

