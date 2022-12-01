Lyceus Group Named to ‘Best Communications and PR Firm’ Shortlist by With Intelligence

SEATTLE–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Lyceus Group, a leading financial communications agency, announced today it has been shortlisted by With Intelligence for the “Best Communications and PR Firm” category as part of the Fund Intelligence Operations and Services Awards 2023. The awards acknowledge excellence and outstanding contributions made by businesses, operations & technology leaders at asset management and service provider firms over the past year.

“We are humbled and honored to be shortlisted for such a competitive industry award for the second straight year,” said Tucker Slosburg, President, Lyceus Group. “2022 has been a year of growth for Lyceus. We have doubled the size of our staff and opened an additional office in Austin, TX. This growth has allowed us to take the next step in sharing our clients’ stories, effectively establishing them as thought-leaders in the space. We are proud of the work we’ve completed and are thrilled to be recognized at the national level.”

Lyceus Group represents a variety of clients in the financial services and technology space, including mutual funds, ETFs, private equity firms, hedge funds, startups, cryptocurrency funds, private credit funds, and fund service providers, among others. Its services include public relations, strategic planning, brand identity awareness, crisis communication, content development, media relations, digital marketing, and social media management.

Lyceus Group understands that every client has a different set of needs and values, and forms a strategy specifically tailored to those realities for each client the firm services. This level of detail makes Lyceus Group stand out from fellow service providers.

“The future is bright at Lyceus,” said Slosburg. “We’re excited to continue providing high-level, customized service to our clients in 2023.”

About Lyceus Group

Founded in 2016, Lyceus has quickly emerged as one of the premiere boutique financial industry communications firms in America. From financial services to tech companies, Lyceus works with a diverse group of clients to build their brands on an international scale. As a growing company ourselves, we operate in a culture of collaboration coupled with entrepreneurial spirit.

