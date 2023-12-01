Lyceus Group Named Best PR & Communications Firm at the 2023 Institutional Asset Manager Awards

SEATTLE–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Lyceus Group, a leading financial communications agency specializing in the financial services industry, is proud to announce it has been recognized as the Best PR & Communications Firm at the prestigious 2023 Institutional Asset Manager Awards. This esteemed accolade highlights Lyceus Group’s exceptional work in helping clients share their stories and enhance their branding efforts.





“We’re honored to receive this award in recognition of the work we do helping our clients reach their goals,” said Tucker Slosburg, Founder and President of Lyceus Group. “This award is a result of the hard work and dedication our team exhibits every day. We’re grateful for the support of our clients and the readers of Institutional Asset Manager for this recognition.”

The Institutional Asset Manager Awards celebrate excellence and industry leadership among asset management firms and service providers across various categories. The service provider categories encompass all major areas of the wider asset management industry.

Lyceus Group represents a diverse range of clients in the financial services and technology sectors, including mutual funds, ETFs, private equity firms, hedge funds, startups, cryptocurrency funds, private credit funds, and fund service providers. With a deep understanding that each client has unique needs and values, Lyceus Group crafts tailored strategies to effectively meet their requirements, setting them apart from other service providers in the industry.

About Lyceus Group

Founded in 2016, Lyceus Group has rapidly emerged as one of the premier boutique financial industry communications firms in America. From financial services to tech companies, Lyceus works collaboratively with a diverse group of clients to establish their brands on an international scale. The company’s culture of collaboration, coupled with an entrepreneurial spirit, drives its success.

For more information about Lyceus Group and its services, please visit www.lyceusgroup.com.

Contacts

Rob Jesselson



Lyceus Group



[email protected]