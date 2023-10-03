LTK Expands Influencer Marketing Platform with LTK Marketplace, Transforming How Creators Pitch Brands

The number of weekly brand-creator campaigns has grown 300% in the first month

DALLAS–(BUSINESS WIRE)–LTK, the platform that powers Creator Commerce™, today unveiled LTK Marketplace – the company’s latest innovative solution built to empower creators and brands to easily connect and collaborate on brand partnership opportunities. LTK Marketplace is an expansion of the company’s influencer marketing platform; brands have already invested more than $2.5B in influencer marketing through the LTK platform. Early results of LTK Marketplace are remarkable with the number of weekly brand-creator campaigns growing 300% in the first month.









LTK Marketplace is changing the way business is done in the influencer industry. The intuitive new platform fosters direct connection between brands and creators, empowering creators to pitch brands to collaborate on their upcoming campaigns. LTK’s expanded marketplace takes the previous slower and traditionally one-sided model and flips it on its head by expanding to a two-way, brand-to-creator connection.

“For the last decade, Influencer marketing has been like a dating app where only one side gets to pick who they want to date. Now, vetted, professional creators get to pitch the brands they love to participate in their upcoming campaigns and this dynamic is industry changing,” said Amber Venz Box, President and Co-Founder of LTK, and a legacy creator herself.

In the first month of beta testing, more than 15,000 proposals were sent by creators. Early feedback and results are remarkable; the number of weekly brand-creator campaigns has tripled. Brands like Caden Lane, Design Within Reach and LouLou Baker have already engaged with creators on campaigns through the new marketplace.

Brands can post their campaign request and receive templated pitches from premium, professional creators with the ability to accept proposals in just one click, accelerating the time to market for campaigns. And, LTK Creators now have the ability to increase their earning opportunities and visibility among more brands they’re eager to work with through LTK Marketplace.

About LTK

As the inventor of Creator Commerce, LTK is the trusted and effective platform for creators and their businesses by powering and monetizing the connection between content and commerce. Founded in 2011 by Amber and Baxter Box, the LTK mission is to empower creators to be as economically successful as possible. Premium lifestyle creators in 150+ countries drive more than $4 billion in annual retail sales through the LTK platform. Today, 30 million consumers turn to LTK Creators in the LTK shopping platform each month to find inspiration and instantly shop the styles recommended by their favorite creators. And, more than 7,000 brands partner with LTK to gain access to its global creator network for content that converts against performance-driven, cross-channel KPIs. LTK is headquartered in Dallas, TX and currently operates on five continents. To download the LTK shopping app, search for LTK in the App Store or Google Play.

