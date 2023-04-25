LTK Creator-Guided Shopping Platform Adds New SVP of Creator Growth and Success

Allison Yazdian joins LTK from real estate platform Compass, where she was previously SVP and Head of Growth

Yazdian will grow and lead the team responsible for creator expansion and success on the LTK platform, reaffirming the company’s mission to driving creators’ economic success

DALLAS–(BUSINESS WIRE)–LTK, the creator-guided shopping platform, today announced the appointment of Allison Yazdian in a newly created role -Senior Vice President of Creator Growth and Success. In her role, Yazdian will be responsible for expanding the creator growth and success organization, with a focus on developing strategies and programs designed to empower creators to grow their businesses on the LTK platform, as the creator economy experiences rapid growth and the number of creators turning to LTK continues to grow. Creators applying to the LTK platform increased by nearly 80% year-over-year.





“We are a creator-first company; our focus is on helping creators be as economically successful as possible. Creators have an expanding role in the economy and we continue to invest in building their highest current and future opportunity,” said Baxter Box, Co-founder and CEO of LTK. “Allison is a proven leader with a history of empowering solopreneurs and small businesses, and together, we will bring the LTK opportunity to even more creators.”

Yazdian joins LTK from the real estate platform, Compass, where she most recently led the department responsible for bringing real estate agents onto the platform and setting them up for long term success. During her time with Compass she served in various leadership roles, scaling teams during hyper-growth periods.

“LTK has enabled hundreds of thousands of creators to support themselves and their families by building a business through its platform,” said Allison Yazdian, SVP of Creator Growth and Success. “I look forward to being a part of building on that success and making LTK the best place for new and established creators to fuel their growth through the next era of the creator economy.”

For more information about LTK, please visit https://company.shopltk.com/en/company. To learn about available positions at LTK, please visit https://company.shopltk.com/en/careers.

About LTK

The LTK creator guided shopping platform is the pioneer in the industry. LTK is the trusted platform for creators and their businesses by powering the connection between content and commerce. Founded in 2011 by Amber and Baxter Box, the LTK mission is to empower creators to be as economically successful as possible. Premium lifestyle creators in 150+ countries drive more than $3.6 billion in annual retail sales through their LTK Creator Shop profiles. Today, more than 20 million consumers turn to LTK Creator Shops in the LTK shopping platform each month to find inspiration and instantly shop the styles recommended by their favorite creators. And, more than 6,000 brands partner with LTK to gain access to its global creator network for content that converts against performance-driven, cross-channel KPIs. A three-time honoree on Fast Company’s list of Most Innovative Retail Companies, LTK is headquartered in Dallas, TX and currently operates on five continents. To download the LTK shopping app, search for LTK in the App Store or Google Play.

