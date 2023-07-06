LTK Creator Guided Shopping App Launches Dedicated Destination for Deals to Shop Creators’ Top Sale Finds

Just in time for the summer sales period LTK introduces Deals in the LTK Shopping App for shoppers to easily discover the best offers and sales from top brands, handpicked by your favorite creators

Consumers purchase more than $4B in products annually through LTK Creators; top shopped days through LTK Creators happen in July for summer sales

DALLAS–(BUSINESS WIRE)–LTK, the pioneer of creator commerce, today announced a new update to the LTK Shopping App, unlocking quick discovery of product deals from the creators you follow. The all-new Deals tab was added to the app’s main navigation as a dedicated destination built to highlight creators’ sale finds from top brands. As shoppers continue to find ways to shop smarter, the new Deals tab automatically pulls in product deals and sales curated by hundreds of thousands of LTK Creators to help shoppers easily discover and shop in one location.









When it comes to shopping, it’s no secret that shoppers are in search of finding the best deals, especially with 72% of the general population expressing concerns about the current economic climate. LTK Creators are playing an important role in helping people with their purchase decisions – from product recommendations, style tips, and most importantly, finding the best price. Three of the five top shopped days from LTK Creators last year were in July for the major retailers’ summer sales peak period, resulting in a 141% increase in sales through LTK Creators.

With the introduction of the Deals tab, the LTK Shopping App now puts the most desirable deals from the top shopped brands at your fingertips – helping shoppers find the right items at the right price. Deals are automatically pulled from LTK Creator posts and populated by how recently the product went on sale.

“Our goal is to create an experience that enables creator businesses to grow while delivering the most intuitive and world-class shopping destination for their followers,” said Kit Ulrich, General Manager of Creator Shopping at LTK. “The LTK Shopping App was made for creators to guide their followers to shop their style, and with the creation of the new deals tab, creators can focus on community building while LTK makes it easier for shoppers to discover and shop their recommendations.”

Creator guided shopping has quickly become a preferred way to shop, and the LTK Shopping App is purpose-built to shop your favorite creators’ style and recommended products. Nearly 80% of Gen Z shop from creators today and 92% of Gen Z rely on creators to inform their purchases across virtually every category. With nearly 30 million monthly shoppers across the platform and more than $4 billion worth of products sold on the platform annually, more shoppers are turning to LTK Creators for a guided shopping experience to help them save time and money.

The new Deals tab is available to access in the main navigation in the LTK Shopping App through an update rolling out to iOS shoppers today and Android shoppers in the coming weeks. For more information, please visit https://company.shopltk.com/en/company, and download the free LTK shopping app on the App Store or Google Play.

About LTK

As the founder of creator guided shopping, LTK is the trusted and effective platform for creators and their businesses by powering the connection between content and commerce. Founded in 2011 by Amber and Baxter Box, the LTK mission is to empower creators to be as economically successful as possible. World premium lifestyle creators in 150+ countries drive more than $4 billion in annual retail sales through their LTK Shop profiles. Today, nearly 30 million consumers turn to LTK Creators in the LTK shopping platform each month to find inspiration and instantly shop the styles recommended by their favorite creators. And, more than 7,000 brands partner with LTK to gain access to its global creator network for content that converts against performance-driven, cross-channel KPIs. A three-time honoree on Fast Company’s list of Most Innovative Retail Companies, LTK is headquartered in Dallas, TX and currently operates on five continents. To download the LTK shopping app, search for LTK in the App Store or Google Play.

