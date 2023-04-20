LTK Announces $2 Billion Milestone for Creators

In celebration of International Creator Day, LTK Announces Brands have Invested $2 Billion in LTK Creators through the LTK Platform

DALLAS–(BUSINESS WIRE)–LTK, the creator guided shopping platform, today announced a new major milestone for creators on the platform – $2 billion invested in LTK Creators through the LTK Platform. LTK is purpose built to empower lifestyle creators to be as economically successful as possible; the platform monetizes their content and influence, creating multiple lines of revenue for professional creators. This landmark achievement underscores the value LTK Creators bring to their communities and the entire retail system.





With International Creator Day on April 23rd, this milestone highlights the significant impact creators have on the economy and their growing earning power on the LTK platform. In just the past two years, brand investment in LTK Creators was an incredible $1 billion.

“Our mission has always been the same – to make creators as economically successful as possible. As a result, we have created a better way to shop and found new efficiencies for brands and when everyone wins, the economy grows together,” said Amber Venz Box, Co-founder and President of LTK. “We’re incredibly proud of reaching this significant accomplishment for our creator community, and we’re just getting started. Our continued investments in the platform will deliver the support creators need to reach the next $2 billion in much less time.”

LTK is the trusted platform for creators to establish and grow their businesses through their own personalized LTK Shop. A creator’s LTK Shop is an expansion of their business, incremental to social media, offering a focused environment for intent-driven shoppers who come to buy. According to a recent survey of LTK Creators, it is recognized as having the most significant impact on their business.

For more on LTK, please visit https://company.shopltk.com/en/company.

About LTK

The LTK creator guided shopping platform is the pioneer in the industry. LTK is the trusted platform for creators and their businesses by powering the connection between content and commerce. Founded in 2011 by Amber and Baxter Box, the LTK mission is to empower creators to be as economically successful as possible. Premium lifestyle creators in 150+ countries drive more than $3.6 billion in annual retail sales through their LTK Creator Shop profiles. Today, more than 20 million consumers turn to LTK Creator Shops in the LTK shopping platform each month to find inspiration and instantly shop the styles recommended by their favorite creators. And, more than 6,000 brands partner with LTK to gain access to its global creator network for content that converts against performance-driven, cross-channel KPIs. A three-time honoree on Fast Company’s list of Most Innovative Retail Companies, LTK is headquartered in Dallas, TX and currently operates on five continents. To download the LTK shopping app, search for LTK in the App Store or Google Play.

