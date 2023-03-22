LPGA Golfers Allisen Corpuz and Annie Park Named SHI Brand Ambassadors

SOMERSET, N.J.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–SHI International, one of the world’s largest IT solutions providers, named LPGA Tour golfers Allisen Corpuz and Annie Park as its newest official brand ambassadors. Both will wear SHI-branded gear when they compete, starting this week with the Drive On Championship in Gold Canyon, Arizona.





SHI, an LPGA Tour official technology partner, continues to expand its reach while recognizing and promoting innovation and excellence across a variety of industries. Corpuz and Park will become familiar faces of SHI’s 2023 “Solve what’s next” campaign, highlighting SHI’s role in helping IT and procurement leaders in over 17,000 organizations around the world meet their evolving cybersecurity, cloud computing, IT infrastructure, and end-user computing needs.

Corpuz, 25, was one of the top rookies on the tour last year and Park, 27, had two top-10 finishes in 2022.

“Allisen and Annie are more than just talented athletes. They possess the qualities of inventive thinkers who can adjust both strategy and execution to ensure success,” said Thai Lee, President and CEO of SHI International. “As world-class golfers, they must constantly anticipate and solve for the next obstacles they face on the golf course and those exceptional skills align perfectly with our values. Our employees approach each customer’s unique needs through a similar lens, constantly developing and refining innovative solutions utilizing cutting-edge technologies to deliver positive business outcomes.”

Corpuz, ranked 35th in the world and widely regarded as a future star on the LPGA Tour, is no stranger to the business landscape. She earned a bachelor’s degree in business administration, a master’s in global supply chain management, and a graduate certificate in business analytics, all from the University of Southern California.

“Thai’s background and the accomplishments of SHI as a whole are truly inspiring,” Corpuz said. “Being affiliated with a female-led enterprise that is shattering norms in the tech sector deeply resonates with my values and fills me with immense pride to represent SHI on and off the course.”

Park is a Long Island native and fellow USC alumna. The former NCAA champion turned pro in 2016 and won the ShopRite Classic in 2018, which is held annually in New Jersey.

“I was fortunate to have a strong female role model in my mom who introduced me to golf at the age of 8,” Park said. “I and my fellow LPGA players strive to be that same inspiration for other girls and women. That’s why partnering with the country’s largest minority woman-owned business feels like the perfect fit.”

Corpuz and Park joining SHI as brand ambassadors marks the next milestone in the company’s partnership with LPGA, which was first announced last year. Both organizations are committed to amplifying women’s leadership, empowerment, diversity, equity, and inclusion in both sports and IT.

SHI International Corp. is a $14 billion transformational technology solutions provider serving the needs of more than 17,000 corporate, enterprise, public sector and academic customer organizations around the world. It helps companies achieve business goals through the use of technologies ranging from software licensing and end user computing devices to innovative cloud and edge solutions. With over 6,000 employees worldwide, SHI is the largest Minority and Woman Owned Business Enterprise (MWBE) in the U.S.

