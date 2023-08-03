LOTTERY ALERT: KRISPY KREME® Extends Mega Glaze Days

All lottery tickets are STILL winners Friday and Saturday at shops nationwide

CHARLOTTE, N.C.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Sweet news for lottery players, especially those doubling down on Friday’s $1.25 billion lottery drawing: Krispy Kreme® is “doubling up!”









All shop guests who show us any lottery ticket this Friday and Saturday, Aug. 4-5, can receive one free iconic Original Glazed® Doughnut (one per guest while supplies last).

Earlier this week, we offered guests a free Original Glazed Doughnut for showing us a lottery ticket. Being it’s proving hard to win, we’re going to keep fans “rolling in the dough” by extending our Mega Glaze Days to Friday and Saturday. You’re all winners in our hearts!

Krispy Kreme fans and lottery players, show us how you’re winning with free Original Glazed doughnuts on social using #KrispyKreme and tagging @krispykreme.

