LoSasso takes home BrandSmart Integrated Marketing Award

Chicago agency wins for its promotion of The Automate Show – 2022

CHICAGO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–LoSasso Integrated Marketing, a full-service independent marketing agency in Chicago, took home the win for best Integrated Marketing campaign at the BrandSmart Conference. The winning campaign—“Here for the Trailblazers”—was an integrated program to promote awareness and drive registration for the Automate Show.

The BrandSmart Integrated Marketing Award recognizes “the best integration of offline and online brand marketing to achieve a business outcome.” As the agency of record for Automate—North America’s largest automation trade show and conference—LoSasso handled the full spectrum of show promotion activities, from creative concept to execution.

Tactics included creative strategy and concept development; website development; digital media; SMS; social media; trade media; exhibitor marketing; radio; content strategy and development; email and marketing automation; direct mail; and OOH.

The efforts yielded exciting results:

Campaign surpassed aggressive 19,500-person registration goal

68% of total registrations attributed to digital media campaigns

75% of booth space pre-booked for Automate 2023

“After the disruption of COVID, coming back strong with a live event proved a challenging—but invigorating—task,” said Amanda Callahan, VP Client Services at LoSasso. “We are so proud of the LoSasso and A3 [Association for Advancing Automation] teams for pulling together an amazing campaign, with equally impressive results.”

“Automate 2022 exceeded our most optimistic expectations,” said Jeff Burnstein, President of A3, the organization that produces the show. “The excitement in the hall was like nothing I’ve ever experienced. This was the largest and best attended show we’ve ever had.”

LoSasso would like to congratulate its staff and the A3 team on this exciting accomplishment.

About LoSasso

Located in Chicago’s Ravenswood neighborhood, LoSasso Integrated Marketing is an independent, award-winning agency that helps growth-minded marketers evolve their brand story to create meaningful change—and results. The agency’s specialty is supporting B2B and high-consideration segments with a mix of insight-driven strategy and creative firepower. Agency clients run the industry gamut, including professional and financial services, manufacturing, associations, agriculture and more.

About Automate

As the leading automation showcase in North America, Automate offers hands-on, front-row experiences for anyone who works with or is interested in automation. The 2023 show—May 22-25 in Detroit—is set to be the largest yet, with 750+ exhibitors, 200 conference speakers and 25,000 registrants.

