LoopMe Achieves Carbon Neutrality Seven Years Ahead of Schedule, Helping Create a More Sustainable Digital Advertising Ecosystem

Brand advertising leader now delivers all media with renewable power

LONDON & NEW YORK–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#AI—LoopMe, a leading technology company that uses artificial intelligence (AI) to improve brand advertising performance, today announced that it has reached net zero for Scope 1, Scope 2, and Scope 3 emissions, thereby becoming a carbon neutral advertising partner.

Working with third parties to independently measure carbon impact, LoopMe has reduced gross emissions per CPM delivered, or every 1,000 impressions an ad receives, by 87% compared to 2021, and has done so seven years ahead of the initial target date.

In order to achieve this goal, LoopMe conducted a variety of internal carbon footprint reduction efforts, including maximizing cloud efficiencies through migration of data centers to renewable-powered sites, including Google Cloud; reducing electricity consumption; establishing environmentally-geared HR policies; and investing in high-quality carbon removal projects.

“We are extremely proud to announce that LoopMe is among the first wave of adtech companies to have dramatically reduced all gross emissions, thereby achieving our goal to become a carbon neutral company – and we accomplished this milestone years ahead of schedule,” said Stephen Upstone, CEO and founder of LoopMe. “Reaching carbon neutrality is a critical first step in giving back to the ecosystem we serve, and now our business sustainability efforts can empower our customers and partners to further reduce their carbon footprint.”

In partnership with sustainability consultancy, Ainsty Risk, LoopMe achieved its Net-Zero target seven years ahead of schedule. The original goal was to reduce Scope 1, 2, and 3 emissions by 100% by 2030, from a 2021 base year, holding LoopMe to a 1.5c degree standard. LoopMe accomplished this feat in April 2023, by taking steps across different elements of the business concurrently, including:

Migrating from hardware servers to Google Cloud, which is powered by renewable energy and provides a carbon dashboard to enable users to report on CO2 costs and more

Making all office infrastructure cloud-enabled to reduce electricity consumption

Consolidating the company’s office footprint, and instituting changes to travel policies and remote-work policies to incentivize green commuting

Offsetting their residual emissions by supporting community-based carbon avoidance projects

“We are proud to work with LoopMe on their migration to Google Cloud, the industry’s cleanest cloud,” said Adrian Poole, Director, UKI Digital Natives at Google Cloud. “This collaboration will help LoopMe build a better, more environmentally-friendly ecosystem and supply chain for all of their clients and partners.”

LoopMe is also in discussions with all major accredited third-party verifiers of greenhouse gas inventories to corroborate the GHG inventory under SBTi standard so that the verified LoopMe GHG inventory could be publicly reported and shared directly with key stakeholders. Furthermore, LoopMe has been ramping up its development efforts to produce tools that enable carbon reduction by leveraging its AI capabilities. More information will be available on this at a later date.

“We are impressed by LoopMe’s ability to achieve carbon neutrality so far ahead of schedule,” said David Hirst at Ainsty Risk. “Their dedicated commitment to making this happen across the whole company is the definition of corporate citizenship.”

To learn more about LoopMe's sustainability initiatives, please visit www.loopme.com.

About LoopMe

LoopMe is a technology company that uses artificial intelligence (AI) to improve brand advertising performance and outcomes. LoopMe was the first to apply AI to brand advertising and its Intelligent Marketplace, finding solutions to industry challenges that haven’t previously been solved. With consumer insights and AI at its core, LoopMe makes brand advertising better, outperforming industry benchmarks for leading global brands. LoopMe has achieved 50% YoY growth for the last three years, accelerating that growth in 2022.

Our vision is to change advertising for the better, by building technology that will redefine brand advertising. LoopMe was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in the UK, with global offices across New York, Boston, Atlanta, Chicago, Detroit, San Francisco, Los Angeles, Toronto, Singapore, Sydney, Tokyo, Dnipro, Krakow and Hong Kong.

For more information, please visit www.loopme.com.

