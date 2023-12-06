Loop Media Schedules Full Year 2023 and Fiscal Fourth Quarter Conference Call for December 12, 2023 at 5:00 p.m. ET

BURBANK, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Loop Media, Inc. (“Loop Media”) (NYSE American: LPTV), a leading multichannel streaming platform that provides curated music video, sports, news, entertainment channels and digital signage for businesses, will host a conference call on Tuesday, December 12, 2023, at 5:00 p.m. Eastern time to discuss its financial and operating results for its full year 2023 and fiscal fourth quarter ended September 30, 2023.





Loop Media’s management will host the conference call, followed by a question and answer period. Below are the details for those participants who would like to dial in and ask questions.

Date: December 12, 2023



Time: 5:00 p.m. Eastern Time



Participant registration link: Q4 Link

Conference ID: 3885392



Participant Toll-Free Dial-In Number: 1(800) 715-9871



Participant International Dial-In Number: 1(646) 307-1963

The conference call will also be available for replay on the investor relations section of Loop Media’s website at https://ir.loop.tv/.

About Loop Media, Inc.

Loop Media, Inc. (“Loop Media”) (NYSE American: LPTV) is a leading digital out-of-home (“DOOH”) TV and digital signage platform optimized for businesses, providing free music video, news, sports and entertainment channels through its Loop TV service. Loop Media is a leading company in the U.S. licensed to stream music videos to businesses through its proprietary Loop Player.

Loop Media’s digital video content reaches millions of viewers in DOOH locations including bars/restaurants, office buildings, retail businesses, college campuses, and airports in the United States.

Loop is fueled by one of the largest and most important short-form entertainment libraries, including music videos, movie trailers and live performances. Loop Media’s non-music channels cover a multitude of genres and moods and include sports highlights, news, lifestyle and travel videos, viral videos and more. Loop Media’s streaming services generate revenue from advertising, sponsorships and subscriptions.

To learn more about Loop Media products and applications, please visit us online at Loop.tv

Follow us on social:



Instagram: @loopforbusiness

X (Twitter): @loopforbusiness

LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/loopforbusiness/

Safe Harbor Statement and Disclaimer

This news release includes “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, including, but not limited to, Loop Media’s expected performance, ability to compete in the highly competitive markets in which it operates, statements regarding Loop Media’s ability to develop talent and attract future talent, the success of strategic actions Loop Media is taking, and the impact of strategic transactions. Forward-looking statements give our current expectations, opinion, belief or forecasts of future events and performance. A statement identified by the use of forward-looking words including “will,” “may,” “expects,” “projects,” “anticipates,” “plans,” “believes,” “estimate,” “should,” and certain of the other foregoing statements may be deemed forward-looking statements. Although Loop Media believes that the expectations reflected in such forward-looking statements are reasonable, these statements involve risks and uncertainties that may cause actual future activities and results to be materially different from those suggested or described in this news release. Investors are cautioned that any forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and actual results or developments may differ materially from those projected. The forward-looking statements in this press release are made as of the date hereof. Loop Media takes no obligation to update or correct its own forward-looking statements, except as required by law, or those prepared by third parties that are not paid for by Loop Media. Loop Media’s Securities and Exchange Commission filings are available at www.sec.gov.

Contacts

Loop Media Investor Contact

Andrew J. Barwicki



[email protected]

[email protected]

Loop Media Press Contact

Jon Phillips



[email protected]