Loop Media Launches Exclusive Fail Patrol and America’s Funniest Home Videos Channels On Loop TV

Further Establishing Loop TV as The Leading Music Video and Entertainment TV Service for Businesses

GLENDALE, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Loop Media, Inc. (“Loop Media” or “Loop”) (NYSE: LPTV), a leading multichannel streaming platform that provides curated music video, sports, news and entertainment channels for businesses, today announced the launch of three new streaming channels optimized for Loop-enabled digital-out-of-home (“DOOH”) venues. Loop TV’s new channels are: “Fail Patrol,” available exclusively on Loop TV, and two “America’s Funniest Home Videos” (AFV) channels. These new channels are available now through Loop’s proprietary Loop Player for businesses.

Loop’s exclusive Fail Patrol channel features the best fail moments and most popular viral clips from the Internet. Loop has also launched two full time America’s Funniest Home Videos channels – “The Best of AFV” and “AFV Heartwarming.” Loop has also secured multiple AFV specialty channels to launch around holidays, special events and other perennial Loop exclusive themes and specials.

“Loop Media has become an industry leader by offering hundreds of music video, news, sports and entertainment channels, specifically formatted for businesses,” said Greg Drebin, Chief Content Officer at Loop Media. “Adding Fail Patrol and AFV to our already expansive channel library gives our clients even more great ways to engage their customers and allows our advertisers to reach a large and diverse audience.”

“The gold standard in user generated content is America’s Funniest Home Videos. Together with our exclusive Fail Patrol channel and our other viral channels, I think we have the most compelling viral/fail offering for businesses ever assembled,” said Andy Schuon, Head of Loop Media Studios.

About Loop Media

Loop Media, Inc. (Loop Media) (NYSE: LPTV) is a leading digital out of home (DOOH) TV and digital signage platform optimized for businesses, streaming more than 200 free music video, news, sports and entertainment channels through its Loop TV service. Loop Media is the leading company in the U.S. licensed to stream music videos to businesses through its proprietary Loop Player.

Loop Media’s digital video content reaches millions of viewers in DOOH locations including bars/restaurants, office buildings, retail businesses, college campuses, airports and on free ad-supported TV platforms like Roku and at local gas stations on GSTV terminals and in 400,000 hotel rooms in over 1300 hotels in the United States.

Loop is fueled by one of the largest and most important video libraries that includes music videos, movie trailers and live performances. Loop Media’s non-music channels cover a multitude of genres and moods and include movie trailers, sports highlights, lifestyle and travel videos, viral videos and more. Loop Media’s streaming services generate revenue from advertising, sponsorships, integrated marketing and branded content, and from subscriptions.

To learn more about Loop Media products and applications, please visit us online at Loop.tv

Follow us on social:

Instagram: @loopforbusiness

Twitter: @loopforbusiness

LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/looptv/

Safe Harbor Statement and Disclaimer

This news release includes “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, including, but not limited to, Loop Media’s ability to compete in the highly competitive markets in which it operates, statements regarding Loop Media’s ability to develop talent and attract future talent, the success of strategic actions Loop Media is taking, and the impact of strategic transactions. Forward-looking statements give our current expectations, opinion, belief or forecasts of future events and performance. A statement identified by the use of forward-looking words including “will,” “may,” “expects,” “projects,” “anticipates,” “plans,” “believes,” “estimate,” “should,” and certain of the other foregoing statements may be deemed forward-looking statements. Although Loop Media believes that the expectations reflected in such forward-looking statements are reasonable, these statements involve risks and uncertainties that may cause actual future activities and results to be materially different from those suggested or described in this news release. Investors are cautioned that any forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and actual results or developments may differ materially from those projected. The forward-looking statements in this press release are made as of the date hereof. Loop Media takes no obligation to update or correct its own forward-looking statements, except as required by law, or those prepared by third parties that are not paid for by Loop Media. Loop Media’s SEC filings are available at www.sec.gov.

Contacts

Loop Media Press Contact



Samara Cooperberg, AVP | 5WPR



scooperberg@5wpr.com

Loop Media Investor Contact



Sean Mansouri, CFA | Elevate IR



ir@loop.tv