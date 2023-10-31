Loop Media Announces Additional Latino Premium Content Channels for Businesses

In-Venue Entertainment Provider Adds mitúTV and Loop® Estrellas Channels to its Entertainment Offerings

GLENDALE, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Loop Media, Inc. (“Loop®”) (NYSE American: LPTV), a leading multi-channel streaming platform that provides curated music video, sports, news, entertainment channels and digital signage for businesses, announced today it has added mitúTV and Loop® Estrellas to its Latino-focused channels on the Company’s Loop® TV platform.





Loop Media has seen a growing demand for premium Latino-focused in-venue premium entertainment content for the Hispanic U.S. business community. In August, Loop Media added several Latino-themed premium content channels to its Loop® TV offering including Latin Hits, Latin Indie, Latin Kids, Latin Pop, Latin Super Channel, Latino Tropical, Live: Latin, Mood Boost Latin, Cinco de Mayo, and Mexican Restaurant.

Today, Loop Media is launching:

mitúTV Channel – mit​​úTV is an English and Bilingual programming service featuring Latino-led programming including original content from mitú – the leading digital brand for US Latinos.

Loop® Estrellas – This is a new Loop® TV channel featuring Latino-focused celebrity news, culture, lifestyle, recipes and much more.

“These additional premium content Latino channels increase our commitment to our venues and their customers many of which have been underserved in the North American business Latino focused entertainment streaming market,” said Justis Kao, Chief Content Officer at Loop Media. “Adding mitúTV and Loop® Estrellas to our channel line-up provides our venue owners and operators additional Latino-focused channels to enhance their customers’ in-venue experience.”

“We’re excited to partner with Loop to be where young Latino consumers love to go and provide them with entertaining, memorable moments through our authentic programming,” said Vanessa Vigil, Chief Brand Officer at NGLmitú.

About Loop Media, Inc.

Loop Media, Inc. (“Loop®”) (NYSE American: LPTV) is a leading connected television (CTV) / digital out of home (DOOH)TV and digital signage platform optimized for businesses, providing music videos, news, sports, and entertainment channels through its Loop® TV service. Loop Media is the leading company in the U.S. licensed to stream music videos to businesses through its proprietary Loop® Player.

Loop® TV’s digital video content reaches millions of viewers in DOOH / CTV locations including bars/restaurants, office buildings, retail businesses, college campuses, airports, and at local gas stations on GSTV terminals in the United States.

Loop® TV is fueled by one of the largest and most important short form entertainment libraries that includes music videos, movie trailers, branded content, and live performances. Loop Media’s non-music channels cover a multitude of genres and moods and include movie trailers, sports highlights, lifestyle and travel videos, viral videos, and more. Loop Media’s streaming services generate revenue from advertising, sponsorships, and from subscriptions.

To learn more about Loop Media products and applications, please visit us online at Loop.tv

Follow us on social:



Instagram: @loopforbusiness



LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/loopforbusiness

Safe Harbor Statement and Disclaimer

This news release includes “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, including, but not limited to, Loop Media’s ability to compete in the highly competitive markets in which it operates, statements regarding Loop Media’s ability to develop talent and attract future talent, the success of strategic actions Loop Media is taking, and the impact of strategic transactions. Forward-looking statements give our current expectations, opinion, belief or forecasts of future events and performance. A statement identified by the use of forward-looking words including “will,” “may,” “expects,” “projects,” “anticipates,” “plans,” “believes,” “estimate,” “should,” and certain of the other foregoing statements may be deemed forward-looking statements. Although Loop Media believes that the expectations reflected in such forward-looking statements are reasonable, these statements involve risks and uncertainties that may cause actual future activities and results to be materially different from those suggested or described in this news release. Investors are cautioned that any forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and actual results or developments may differ materially from those projected. The forward-looking statements in this press release are made as of the date hereof. Loop Media takes no obligation to update or correct its own forward-looking statements, except as required by law, or those prepared by third parties that are not paid for by Loop Media. Loop Media’s SEC filings are available at www.sec.gov.

About NGLmitú

NGLmitú is the leading media and entertainment company for reaching US Latinos. Its top ComScore rated digital network reaches over 30 million viewers, ranking in the top 20 of all media companies delivering US Hispanics in digital. Consumer-facing brands wearemitú, Somos mitú, FIERCE, crema, and Hispanic Kitchen reach over 100 million consumers monthly. NGLmitú serves the majority segment of Latinos who are English-first and digital-first with culturally relevant content that appeals to the largest cultural audience of today and tomorrow across owned and operated channels, social and mitu.tv. For more information, visit nglmitu.com.

Contacts

Loop Media Press Contact



Jon Lindsay Phillips



[email protected]

Loop Media Investor Contact



[email protected]

NGLmitú Media Contact:



Andrea Courtney



[email protected]

310-552-4123